‘Heroic’ Moray primary teacher in the running to win top award as she retires after 40-year career

A Moray teacher is in the running to be crowned ‘teacher of the year’ in a national competition.

Sheena Tulloch has taught at Dyke Primary School for 33 years out of her 40 year career and is getting set to retire.

Mhairi Ironside, whose two children have been taught by Sheena, nominated her for the award.

“My daughter was taught by Sheena in primary 1 which was during the pandemic,” she explained.

“We’d just returned to Scotland after living in France and my daughter only spoke French at that time.

“It was Sheena that taught my daughter to speak, read and write in English.

“It’s quite hard to describe what Sheena is like but she has a wonderful presence and is very happy go lucky, nothing ever seems to faze her.

“The children love her too.”

Outside of teaching, Sheena has participated in the community council and village hall committee.

Mhairi added: “Sheena gets down to their level to talk to the children and, because she is so active in the community at events, they are used to seeing her out of school too.”

‘Sheena is a mother figure to all’

Headteacher Stephen Simpson says Sheena is “passionate” about early years education and is known as the “go-to person” for other teachers to seek help and advice.

He said: “Sheena is seen as a mother figure by all staff at the school and she is often to be found comforting and giving personal as well as professional advice to both teachers and support staff across the school.”

Other teachers at Dyke Primary School are also nominated in the ‘teacher of the year” competition, as are teachers from other schools.

The ‘teacher of the year’ – and their school – will each win a £500 Town & City gift card or Scotland Loves Local gift card. One person who nominated the ‘teacher of the year’ will also win a £250 local gift card.

The competition, led by Miconex and sponsored by GiftRound, will run until August 31.