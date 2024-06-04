‘Heroic’ Moray primary teacher in the running to win top award as she retires after 40-year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Heroic’ Moray primary teacher in the running to win top award as she retires after 40-year career

Sheena Tulloch has been nominated for 'teacher of the year' at a national competition.

By Ena Saracevic
Sheena and kids from the school
Sheena has taught at the primary school for 33 years. Image: Miconex

A Moray teacher is in the running to be crowned ‘teacher of the year’ in a national competition.

Sheena Tulloch has taught at Dyke Primary School for 33 years out of her 40 year career and is getting set to retire.

Mhairi Ironside, whose two children have been taught by Sheena, nominated her for the award.

“My daughter was taught by Sheena in primary 1 which was during the pandemic,” she explained.

“We’d just returned to Scotland after living in France and my daughter only spoke French at that time.

“It was Sheena that taught my daughter to speak, read and write in English.

“It’s quite hard to describe what Sheena is like but she has a wonderful presence and is very happy go lucky, nothing ever seems to faze her.

“The children love her too.”

A road in Dyke
Sheena is heavily involved within the Dyke community. Image: Gordon Lennox

Outside of teaching, Sheena has participated in the community council and village hall committee.

Mhairi added: “Sheena gets down to their level to talk to the children and, because she is so active in the community at events, they are used to seeing her out of school too.”

‘Sheena is a mother figure to all’

Headteacher Stephen Simpson says Sheena is “passionate” about early years education and is known as the “go-to person” for other teachers to seek help and advice.

He said: “Sheena is seen as a mother figure by all staff at the school and she is often to be found comforting and giving personal as well as professional advice to both teachers and support staff across the school.”

Other teachers at Dyke Primary School are also nominated in the ‘teacher of the year” competition, as are teachers from other schools.

The ‘teacher of the year’ – and their school – will each win a £500 Town & City gift card or Scotland Loves Local gift card. One person who nominated the ‘teacher of the year’ will also win a £250 local gift card.

The competition, led by Miconex and sponsored by GiftRound, will run until August 31.

