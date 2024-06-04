Ballater store appeals for help to trace ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ duo who stole from shelves

A Ballater whisky shop is appealing for help to catch a ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ duo who snatched a bottle from their shelves.

Caledonian Collectables, a family-run business located on Bridge Street, posted a video online showing a woman taking a box before fleeing the store.

The owners claimed that she was part of a pair, one of whom went to distract the shopkeeper whilst the other stole an item from the shop.

Their post said: “Beware! We had a Bonnie and Clyde type of visitors yesterday, 31 May at 4.40pm who clearly enjoy shoplifting.

“If you spotted this lady in your shop check your stock. Our CCTV recorded her partner coming first to distract the shop assistant and then her doing the deed.”

The video has been viewed more than 200,000 times with more than 600 shares.

Commenters were quick to condemn the pair, with one person saying: “That’s absolutely shocking!”

Other businesses targeted by thieves

Two other videos have also been shared by shops in Elgin and Inverurie, showing similar crimes.

It is not known whether the same pair are responsible.

One of the clips was shared by Elgin’s Highland Industrial Supplies on May 27.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50am on Tuesday, 28 May, we received a report of a theft from a premises on Pinefield Parade in Elgin that has happened the previous day.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

Shortly after, on May 29, Inverurie Whisky at Burn Lane posted that they had also been targeted by shoplifters.

In the video, a woman stuffs a bottle of whisky in her jeans before walking out of the shop.

Both videos have since been taken down.