North-east business champion Ryan Crighton joining True North

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) policy and marketing director Ryan Crighton is joining communications firm True North (Scotland).

He is to become a senior partner in the business after taking an undisclosed stake.

Mr Crighton, 39, is one of a trio of professionals joining True North from the chamber.

Cody Mowbray (marketing and events) and Andrew Taylor (creative) will also start their new senior advisor roles from the start of July.

All three will continue to provide advice and day-to-day support for AGCC under a new “strategic partnership” between the two organisations.

Mr Crighton is well-known in the north-east for his efforts to champion local business.

Before joining the chamber, he was marketing director for Aberdeen-based law firm Aberdein Considine. He previously worked for The Press and Journal, latterly as business editor.

The former Mintlaw Academy pupil is also a founding director of Our Union Street, the community-led organisation seeking to breathe fresh life into Aberdeen’s historic heart.

In addition, he is vice-chairman of business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired.

True North’s new partner ‘hugely excited’ to be joining the business

Aberdeen and Edinburgh-based True North was formed by managing partners Geoff Aberdein and Fergus Mutch in 2022.

It now has financial services sector heavyweight Martin Gilbert on board as chairman.

Mr Crighton said he was “hugely excited” to be joining the business.

He added: “Having worked with Geoff and Fergus for a number of years, I have seen first hand the impact that their strategic advice can have. I look forward to offering my own expertise and experience alongside the rest of the team for the benefit of our clients and the wider Scottish economy.”

True North has new Aberdeen HQ too

Meanwhile, Allister Thomas – previously Europe editor at Energy Voice – has recently joined True North as a senior advisor.

Mr Gilbert said: “True North continues to go from strength-to-strength and the appointment of these four expert advisors ideally positions the firm for future success. ”

True North recently moved its Aberdeen headquarters to Neo House on Riverside Drive