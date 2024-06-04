North-east business champion Ryan Crighton joining True North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east business champion Ryan Crighton joining True North

He is one of a string of new hires at the fledgling communications firm.

By Keith Findlay
Ryan Crighton, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
Ryan Crighton. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) policy and marketing director Ryan Crighton is joining communications firm True North (Scotland).

He is to become a senior partner in the business after taking an undisclosed stake.

Mr Crighton, 39, is one of a trio of professionals joining True North from the chamber.

Cody Mowbray (marketing and events) and Andrew Taylor (creative) will also start their new senior advisor roles from the start of July.

All three will continue to provide advice and day-to-day support for AGCC under a new “strategic partnership” between the two organisations.

Ryan Crighton is fourth from the left in the back row. True North co-founders Geoff Aberdein and Fergus Mutch are third from the left in the back row and on the far left at the front respectively.
Ryan Crighton is fourth from the left in the back row. True North co-founders Geoff Aberdein and Fergus Mutch are third from the left in the back row and on the far left at the front respectively. Image: True North

Mr Crighton is well-known in the north-east for his efforts to champion local business.

Before joining the chamber, he was marketing director for Aberdeen-based law firm Aberdein Considine. He previously worked for The Press and Journal, latterly as business editor.

The former Mintlaw Academy pupil is also a founding director of Our Union Street,  the community-led organisation seeking to breathe fresh life into Aberdeen’s historic heart.

In addition, he is vice-chairman of business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired.

True North’s new partner ‘hugely excited’ to be joining the business

Aberdeen and Edinburgh-based True North was formed by managing partners Geoff Aberdein and Fergus Mutch in 2022.

It now has financial services sector heavyweight Martin Gilbert on board as chairman.

Mr Crighton said he was “hugely excited” to be joining the business.

He added: “Having worked with Geoff and Fergus for a number of years, I have seen first hand the impact that their strategic advice can have. I look forward to offering my own expertise and experience alongside the rest of the team for the benefit of our clients and the wider Scottish economy.”

True North has new Aberdeen HQ too

Meanwhile, Allister Thomas – previously Europe editor at Energy Voice – has recently joined True North as a senior advisor.

Mr Gilbert said: “True North continues to go from strength-to-strength and the appointment of these four expert advisors ideally positions the firm for future success. ”

True North recently moved its Aberdeen headquarters to Neo House on Riverside Drive

