Bereaved fiancé and dad hails ‘amazing generosity’ helping keep Amy and Aiden’s memory alive

An Ellon man who lost his fiancée and baby has thanked the “amazing generosity” of people who donated to his Kiltwalk fundraiser.

So far, Simon Allsop has raised more than £7,000 for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

With family and friends he completed the 17.8-mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk in memory of fiancée Amy Finnie and baby Aiden.

The tragedy happened back in March, as Aiden died minutes after being born, while Amy died the next day after complications encountered during the birth.

Both Amy and Simon took part in Kiltwalks before, with the former doing them before they met.

Posting online, he said: “Making it over the finish line, [I] was in so much pain and even in floods of tears as we took off from the start line.

“[I] hope I did Amy and Aiden proud, as I miss and love them so very very much. Amy did Kiltwalks before we got together, so I’m going to keep doing this every year [to] keep her and Aiden’s memory alive.”

Simon Allsop thanks family and friends for Kiltwalk support

As well as thanking the near 160 people who have donated on JustGiving, Simon also thanked those who have supported him during this time, which he has described as a “nightmare”.

He told The P&J: “I would like to thank my family, friends and workmates so very much for coming along to take part in this year’s Kiltwalk.

“I couldn’t have done this without their support, encouragement and being there for me, while I am still struggling to cope.

“I am also very grateful for the amazing generosity of the people who donated and thank them so very much for supporting me.

“There has not been a day that’s passed without feeling the devastating sadness of losing my wonderful fiancée Amy and my beautiful son Aiden.

“I only hope the funds raised can help others who find themselves in a similar tragic situation.”

Sands offers support for Simon and family after Kiltwalk

Sands’ director of bereavement support and volunteering Jen Coates added: “Hearing about Simon’s experience of losing both his baby Aiden and his fiancée Amy so close together is absolutely heartbreaking. Sands is here for him, and his family, to offer emotional support through our bereavement support staff team and our Aberdeen Sands support group.

“Grief affects everyone differently and there is no right or wrong way to feel or find ways to cope and to heal.

“Simon has talked about his and Amy’s special bond and joint love of walking.

“We are very grateful to Simon, and all who are supporting him through the Kiltwalk, to help Sands save babies’ lives and support bereaved families.”