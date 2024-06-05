Bereaved fiancé and dad hails ‘amazing generosity’ helping keep Amy and Aiden’s memory alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bereaved fiancé and dad hails ‘amazing generosity’ helping keep Amy and Aiden’s memory alive

Simon has raised more than £7,000 for Sands after losing his wife-to-be and son in childbirth tragedy.

Simon Allsop at the Kiltwalk finish line.
Simon Allsop completing Sunday's Aberdeen Kiltwalk. Image: Simon Allsop.
By Chris Cromar

An Ellon man who lost his fiancée and baby has thanked the “amazing generosity” of people who donated to his Kiltwalk fundraiser.

So far, Simon Allsop has raised more than £7,000 for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

With family and friends he completed the 17.8-mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk in memory of fiancée Amy Finnie and baby Aiden.

The tragedy happened back in March, as Aiden died minutes after being born, while Amy died the next day after complications encountered during the birth.

Simon Allsop and family and friends at Aberdeen Kiltwalk.
Simon did the Kiltwalk with family and friends. Image: Simon Allsop.

Both Amy and Simon took part in Kiltwalks before, with the former doing them before they met.

Posting online, he said: “Making it over the finish line, [I] was in so much pain and even in floods of tears as we took off from the start line.

“[I] hope I did Amy and Aiden proud, as I miss and love them so very very much. Amy did Kiltwalks before we got together, so I’m going to keep doing this every year [to] keep her and Aiden’s memory alive.”

Simon Allsop thanks family and friends for Kiltwalk support

As well as thanking the near 160 people who have donated on JustGiving, Simon also thanked those who have supported him during this time, which he has described as a “nightmare”.

He told The P&J: “I would like to thank my family, friends and workmates so very much for coming along to take part in this year’s Kiltwalk.

“I couldn’t have done this without their support, encouragement and being there for me, while I am still struggling to cope.

Amy Finnie and Simon Allsop doing a Kiltwalk.
The couple took part in various Kiltwalks together. Image: Simon Allsop.

“I am also very grateful for the amazing generosity of the people who donated and thank them so very much for supporting me.

“There has not been a day that’s passed without feeling the devastating sadness of losing my wonderful fiancée Amy and my beautiful son Aiden.

“I only hope the funds raised can help others who find themselves in a similar tragic situation.”

Sands offers support for Simon and family after Kiltwalk

Sands’ director of bereavement support and volunteering Jen Coates added: “Hearing about Simon’s experience of losing both his baby Aiden and his fiancée Amy so close together is absolutely heartbreaking. Sands is here for him, and his family, to offer emotional support through our bereavement support staff team and our Aberdeen Sands support group.

“Grief affects everyone differently and there is no right or wrong way to feel or find ways to cope and to heal.

“Simon has talked about his and Amy’s special bond and joint love of walking.

“We are very grateful to Simon, and all who are supporting him through the Kiltwalk, to help Sands save babies’ lives and support bereaved families.”

