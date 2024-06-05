Ferryhill break-ins: Five Aberdeen streets hit with raids in one morning

A man has been charged in connection with a number of thefts at “several” properties in Aberdeen.

The thefts, as well as attempted ones, happened during the early hours of Monday at several residential properties in the Ferryhill area of the Granite City.

Properties on Brunswick Place, Deemount Avenue, Deemount Gardens, Polmuir Road and Sycamore Place were targeted.

A 27-year-old man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday after being charged with the incidents.

In light of the thefts and attempted ones, the police are urging people to be extra precautious by urging residents to:

Not leave items on show.

Lock their vehicles.

Ensure windows are closed.

‘Theft causes misery for those who are victims’

Constable Fletcher from Police Scotland’s West End and Hazlehead community policing team said: “Theft causes misery for those who are victims, as well as the wider community.

“We urge people not to leave items on show, to remember to lock their vehicles and to ensure that windows are closed.

“We hope this outcome provides reassurance to the members of the public and would encourage anyone with concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101.”