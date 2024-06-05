Mysterious signs appear in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mysterious signs appear in Aberdeen

What's the story behind the cryptic messages scattered across the Granite City?

By Graham Fleming
Have you seen the mysterious signs scattered around Aberdeen? Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.
If you’ve taken a wander around Aberdeen city centre recently, you may have noticed some unusual signs.

Many have been questioning the origins of these mysterious messages, which at first glance look like road signs.

But the innocuous signs hold much more existential meaning.

Looking at them may prompt an existential crisis.

The signs have been spotted at locations including Union Street, at Aberdeen Beach, Guild Street and Shore Lane.

One, spotted on the Granite Mile outside The Esslemont restaurant, says: “You live and you learn and sometimes what you learned is that you didn’t live.”

Another, on Shore Lane near the harbour, reads: “Live. Laugh. Worry about something new every day.”

The one on Guild Street reads: “The sharing. The caring. the sarcastic gifs. the “how to tips”. the nihilistic memes. The internet famous dreams and all the egos in between.”

The new signs have made it even as far as the beach. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Who put up mysterious signs?

Well, it seems the messages are a part of the city-wide art festival – Nuart.

They are the work of Portuguese artist Wasted Rita, who is participating in the celebrations.

The 36-year-old artist describes herself as a “natural born agent provocateur.”

This wonky sign was spotted on Shore Lane.

Her Nuart profile reads: “She likes to observe, reflect, write and draw, pouring forth little gems of mordant wisdom, reflecting an unconventional upbringing in a Catholic school to the sound of Black Flag.

“Her angst-ridden poetic invectives on contemporary life, popular culture, and human behaviour have been finding their way into exhibitions and art commissions in a growing number of countries around the world.”

The signs have been pointed away from oncoming traffic,

What is Nuart?

Nuart is a yearly art festival which takes place exclusively in Aberdeen, which is set to get underway tomorrow.

Originally starting back in 2017 – the festival has become famous for the stunning building mural it produces.

Nuart has returned to the streets. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Both the Aberdeen International Airport and Union Point are some of many set to get a makeover in this year’s edition.

The event, organised by Aberdeen Inspired, will run all the way until Sunday with a number of events planned.

Conversation