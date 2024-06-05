Mysterious signs appear in Aberdeen

If you’ve taken a wander around Aberdeen city centre recently, you may have noticed some unusual signs.

Many have been questioning the origins of these mysterious messages, which at first glance look like road signs.

But the innocuous signs hold much more existential meaning.

The signs have been spotted at locations including Union Street, at Aberdeen Beach, Guild Street and Shore Lane.

One, spotted on the Granite Mile outside The Esslemont restaurant, says: “You live and you learn and sometimes what you learned is that you didn’t live.”

Another, on Shore Lane near the harbour, reads: “Live. Laugh. Worry about something new every day.”

The one on Guild Street reads: “The sharing. The caring. the sarcastic gifs. the “how to tips”. the nihilistic memes. The internet famous dreams and all the egos in between.”

Who put up mysterious signs?

Well, it seems the messages are a part of the city-wide art festival – Nuart.

They are the work of Portuguese artist Wasted Rita, who is participating in the celebrations.

The 36-year-old artist describes herself as a “natural born agent provocateur.”

Her Nuart profile reads: “She likes to observe, reflect, write and draw, pouring forth little gems of mordant wisdom, reflecting an unconventional upbringing in a Catholic school to the sound of Black Flag.

“Her angst-ridden poetic invectives on contemporary life, popular culture, and human behaviour have been finding their way into exhibitions and art commissions in a growing number of countries around the world.”

What is Nuart?

Nuart is a yearly art festival which takes place exclusively in Aberdeen, which is set to get underway tomorrow.

Originally starting back in 2017 – the festival has become famous for the stunning building mural it produces.

Both the Aberdeen International Airport and Union Point are some of many set to get a makeover in this year’s edition.

The event, organised by Aberdeen Inspired, will run all the way until Sunday with a number of events planned.