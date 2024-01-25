Nuart returns: Dates for 2024 Aberdeen art festival revealed

The dates for this year’s Nuart festival in Aberdeen have been announced.

Artists will arrive in the Granite City this summer, working from June 6-9 to transform walls into works of art.

The event, staged by Aberdeen Inspired, will draw thousands of visitors to the city centre and leave its mark long after the weekend festival is over.

And organisers say they are working on securing the services of some of the top street artists from across the globe.

‘Bringing renowned artists to Granite City’

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are delighted to announce that Nuart Aberdeen is returning this summer, and we can’t wait to see what the world-renowned talented artists will bring to the city.

“Nuart Aberdeen is now recognised as one of the best street art festivals in the world, one which has put our city firmly on the map.

“The atmosphere on the weekend of the festival is second to none, creating such a brilliant, vibrant buzz enjoyed by everyone who comes along.”

Nuart 2024 theme yet to be revealed

Martyn Reed, curator of Nuart both here in Aberdeen and Stavanger, is already lining up artists to be part of the festival, with the 2024 theme to be announced.

So, too, is the list of walls across Aberdeen where the artists will work their magic.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be back in what’s become my second home,” said Martyn, who first launched Nuart Aberdeen in 2017.

