Nuart returns: Dates for 2024 Aberdeen art festival revealed

Organisers 'lining up top talent' to transform Granite City walls.

By Derry Alldritt
Crowds of people flocked to see the new murals in 2023. Image Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Crowds of people flocked to see the new murals in 2023.

The dates for this year’s Nuart festival in Aberdeen have been announced.

Artists will arrive in the Granite City this summer, working from June 6-9 to transform walls into works of art.

The event, staged by Aberdeen Inspired, will draw thousands of visitors to the city centre and leave its mark long after the weekend festival is over.

And organisers say they are working on securing the services of some of the top street artists from across the globe.

Adrian Watson and Councillor Martin Greig pictured with school pupils who took part in the chalk event at last year’s festival. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Bringing renowned artists to Granite City’

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are delighted to announce that Nuart Aberdeen is returning this summer, and we can’t wait to see what the world-renowned talented artists will bring to the city.

“Nuart Aberdeen is now recognised as one of the best street art festivals in the world, one which has put our city firmly on the map.

“The atmosphere on the weekend of the festival is second to none, creating such a brilliant, vibrant buzz enjoyed by everyone who comes along.”

Some of the city’s walls have already been transformed into artworks in recent years. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Nuart 2024 theme yet to be revealed

Martyn Reed, curator of Nuart both here in Aberdeen and Stavanger, is already lining up artists to be part of the festival, with the 2024 theme to be announced.

So, too, is the list of walls across Aberdeen where the artists will work their magic.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be back in what’s become my second home,” said Martyn, who first launched Nuart Aberdeen in 2017.

The festival has been a success in recent years – to see coverage of past Nuart festivals click here.

