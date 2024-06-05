Childhood memories spur Aberdeen DJ onto emotional victory during ‘Race to Germany’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Childhood memories spur Aberdeen DJ onto emotional victory during ‘Race to Germany’

Beth Wallace of Original 106 rubbed shoulders with ex-Scotland defender Stephen O'Donnell in the process.

By Graham Fleming
To go with story by Graham Fleming. Childhood memories spur Aberdeen DJ onto emotional victory in second 'Race to Germany' episode Picture shows; Beth Wallace. London. Supplied by Tennent's Lager via YouTube Date; 05/06/2024
To go with story by Graham Fleming. Childhood memories spur Aberdeen DJ onto emotional victory in second 'Race to Germany' episode Picture shows; Beth Wallace. London. Supplied by Tennent's Lager via YouTube Date; 05/06/2024

Aberdeen DJ Beth Wallace says her mum would be so “proud” of her and her dad as the pair secured victory in the second leg of Tennent’s ‘Get to Germany’ series.

Beth and her father, William, are one of three teams taking part in the lager’s 1,200-mile race to Munich ahead of Euro 2024.

Each pair is facing a number of challenges – aired across a five-part series – to secure “money-can’t-buy prizes” including a football experience in Germany this summer.

Beth and her “best pal” dad were sent to London in today’s episode, and tasked with solving a riddle which led them to Wembley stadium.

They were joined by Peterhead duo Chris Gibson and Ewan Oman, and Euan McLelland and Paul Mullenon, from Paisley.

Chris and Ewan – who call themselves “die-hard Scotland fans” – won the previous leg. 

The teams were given a riddle which led them to Wembley Stadium. Image: Tennent’s Lager via YouTube.

Scots’ mad dash to Wembley

All three teams were forced to navigate the England capital’s vast subway system to make it to their national stadium.

Beth and William expertly sussed out the correct route, and were the first to make it.

That meant team Aberdeen beat both teams in a hectic race which ended in a meeting with ex-Scotland defender Stephen O’Donnell.

That earned them the luxury of spending the afternoon with the Motherwell stalwart and a comfortable train to Paris where the next episode will be staged.

Beth and William enjoyed a luxurious evening with ex-Scotland defender Stephen O’Donnell. Image: Tennent’s Lager via YouTube.

Wembley victory holds special significance

Beth said during the episode that Wembley is special for her as it reminds her of her late mum, Donna.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Beth said that Donna would be “proud” of both her and her dad after the hard-fought win.

“This leg of the race was a particular highlight for me and my dad in our Tennent’s Get to Germany adventure,” she explained.

“It was fantastic to get the win and spend the afternoon with Stephen O’Donnell who was great banter, and an absolute gent.

“We loved the way our back story and relationship was shown in this episode. Mum certainly would be proud of us both.”

The other two teams will be forced to travel to the French capital on a packed night-bus as punishment.

Beth also bagged extra points in a bonus challenge after she was able to keep the ball from former Kilmarnock man O’Donnell for over 10 seconds.

At the end of the episode, the Aberdeen duo have eight ‘T-minus’ points followed by Chris and Ewan with five, leaving Euan in Paul in last place with four.

Conversation