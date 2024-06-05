Childhood memories spur Aberdeen DJ onto emotional victory during ‘Race to Germany’

Aberdeen DJ Beth Wallace says her mum would be so “proud” of her and her dad as the pair secured victory in the second leg of Tennent’s ‘Get to Germany’ series.

Beth and her father, William, are one of three teams taking part in the lager’s 1,200-mile race to Munich ahead of Euro 2024.

Each pair is facing a number of challenges – aired across a five-part series – to secure “money-can’t-buy prizes” including a football experience in Germany this summer.

Beth and her “best pal” dad were sent to London in today’s episode, and tasked with solving a riddle which led them to Wembley stadium.

They were joined by Peterhead duo Chris Gibson and Ewan Oman, and Euan McLelland and Paul Mullenon, from Paisley.

Chris and Ewan – who call themselves “die-hard Scotland fans” – won the previous leg.

Scots’ mad dash to Wembley

All three teams were forced to navigate the England capital’s vast subway system to make it to their national stadium.

Beth and William expertly sussed out the correct route, and were the first to make it.

That meant team Aberdeen beat both teams in a hectic race which ended in a meeting with ex-Scotland defender Stephen O’Donnell.

That earned them the luxury of spending the afternoon with the Motherwell stalwart and a comfortable train to Paris where the next episode will be staged.

Wembley victory holds special significance

Beth said during the episode that Wembley is special for her as it reminds her of her late mum, Donna.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Beth said that Donna would be “proud” of both her and her dad after the hard-fought win.

“This leg of the race was a particular highlight for me and my dad in our Tennent’s Get to Germany adventure,” she explained.

“It was fantastic to get the win and spend the afternoon with Stephen O’Donnell who was great banter, and an absolute gent.

“We loved the way our back story and relationship was shown in this episode. Mum certainly would be proud of us both.”

The other two teams will be forced to travel to the French capital on a packed night-bus as punishment.

Beth also bagged extra points in a bonus challenge after she was able to keep the ball from former Kilmarnock man O’Donnell for over 10 seconds.

At the end of the episode, the Aberdeen duo have eight ‘T-minus’ points followed by Chris and Ewan with five, leaving Euan in Paul in last place with four.