Long overdue boost for punters or a blow to local firms? Aberdeen reacts as Uber gets green light

Uber is officially coming to Aberdeen – and locals bemoaning the city’s taxi shortages are already looking forward to booking trips.

The American firm has been given a licence to operate in the city, and is expected to be up and running later this summer.

It comes after a prolonged period of staff shortages blighting the local taxi trade, which have left dozens stranded as they await collection on busy nights out.

As soon as the crunch council meeting concluded today, we hit the streets to find out what potential customers make of the move…

What was the Aberdeen Uber reaction?

Toloupe Afolabi, a support worker who lives on Trinity Lane, said he would “definitely” use Uber.

“It’s going to be very beneficial to all of us, I’m sure,” the 30-year-old added.

Shopworker Ryan Morrison, 23, is also hoping the Uber offering will cut down on frustrations for late night revellers trying to get home.

He told us: “I think it’s going to be quite beneficial, especially at nights.

“The taxi ranks tend to get quite full, and taxis pick up the first person they see.

“Being able to order a car specifically to come and collect you is probably going to be quite good for people getting home.”

‘You just can’t get a taxi nowadays’

Bryan Morgan, a 62-year-old offshore worker from Kingswells, told us he “would possibly use the service if he couldn’t get a taxi”.

Frances Philip, 75, related a “horrendous” experience waiting for a lift.

The Denburn Court retiree said: “I had to wait an hour-and-a-half at the airport one evening and it was horrendous.

“You just can’t get a taxi nowadays, its impossible.”

And what was the online reaction to the Aberdeen Uber news?

Meanwhile, the Evening Express Facebook page came alive with discussion after the licence was granted…

Kirstine Yates said: “Great news – what the people want and voted for.”

Sam Murray exclaimed: “Brilliant! Aberdeen has joined the 21st Century, the public are the beneficiaries of this, the monopoly has fallen.”

However, not everyone was so jubilant.

Kevin Sherwin warned people not to break out the champagne quite yet, explaining that new new drivers would still need to pass a contentious knowledge test.

He added: “People now think there will be an abundance of Uber taxis… Any new driver still needs to pass the street test.

“If 50 drivers move from Comcab or Rainbow to Uber, that won’t increase the amount of taxis on the streets.”

‘The taxi wars will begin…’

Allan Main questioned those celebrating the decision, asking: “So you’re wishing on local self-employed people to become poorer? Pretty poor attitude tbh.”

And Brian Harrison said Uber will still need to impress locals to become a popular option in Aberdeen.

He said: “If they are rubbish, no one will use them.”

That said, he’s only had positive experiences using Uber in Portugal…

He added: “I have never waited more than 15 minutes.”

And Stuart Middleton gravely intoned: “The taxi wars will begin…”

