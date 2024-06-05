Long overdue boost for punters or a blow to local firms? Aberdeen reacts as Uber gets green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long overdue boost for punters or a blow to local firms? Aberdeen reacts as Uber gets green light

The chain has finally been given permission to launch - despite furious protest from taxi companies.

By Ben Hendry & Sophie Farquharson
Ryan Morrison and Bryan Morgan weighed in as we heard the reaction to Uber being approved in Aberdeen.
Ryan Morrison and Bryan Morgan weighed in as we heard the reaction to Uber being approved in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Sophie Farquharson and Shuttersock

Uber is officially coming to Aberdeen – and locals bemoaning the city’s taxi shortages are already looking forward to booking trips.

The American firm has been given a licence to operate in the city, and is expected to be up and running later this summer.

It comes after a prolonged period of staff shortages blighting the local taxi trade, which have left dozens stranded as they await collection on busy nights out.

As soon as the crunch council meeting concluded today, we hit the streets to find out what potential customers make of the move…

What was the Aberdeen Uber reaction?

Toloupe Afolabi, a support worker who lives on Trinity Lane, said he would “definitely” use Uber.

“It’s going to be very beneficial to all of us, I’m sure,” the 30-year-old added.

Uber is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Shopworker Ryan Morrison, 23, is also hoping the Uber offering will cut down on frustrations for late night revellers trying to get home.

He told us: “I think it’s going to be quite beneficial, especially at nights.

“The taxi ranks tend to get quite full, and taxis pick up the first person they see.

“Being able to order a car specifically to come and collect you is probably going to be quite good for people getting home.”

Uber will aim to attract a pool of around 50 drivers in Aberdeen when it launches. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
Uber will aim to attract a pool of around 50 drivers in Aberdeen when it launches. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock

‘You just can’t get a taxi nowadays’

Bryan Morgan, a 62-year-old offshore worker from Kingswells, told us he “would possibly use the service if he couldn’t get a taxi”.

Frances Philip, 75, related a “horrendous” experience waiting for a lift.

The Denburn Court retiree said: “I had to wait an hour-and-a-half at the airport one evening and it was horrendous.

“You just can’t get a taxi nowadays, its impossible.”

And what was the online reaction to the Aberdeen Uber news?

Meanwhile, the Evening Express Facebook page came alive with discussion after the licence was granted…

Kirstine Yates said: “Great news – what the people want and voted for.”

Sam Murray exclaimed: “Brilliant! Aberdeen has joined the 21st Century, the public are the beneficiaries of this, the monopoly has fallen.”

Uber's Matthew Freckelton hinted at pushing for licensing reform in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce
Uber’s Matthew Freckelton. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

However, not everyone was so jubilant.

Kevin Sherwin warned people not to break out the champagne quite yet, explaining that new new drivers would still need to pass a contentious knowledge test.

He added: “People now think there will be an abundance of Uber taxis… Any new driver still needs to pass the street test.

“If 50 drivers move from Comcab or Rainbow to Uber, that won’t increase the amount of taxis on the streets.”

A taxi outside the Town House ahead of the meeting. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

‘The taxi wars will begin…’

Allan Main questioned those celebrating the decision, asking: “So you’re wishing on local self-employed people to become poorer? Pretty poor attitude tbh.”

And Brian Harrison said Uber will still need to impress locals to become a popular option in Aberdeen.

He said: “If they are rubbish, no one will use them.”

That said, he’s only had positive experiences using Uber in Portugal…

He added: “I have never waited more than 15 minutes.”

And Stuart Middleton gravely intoned: “The taxi wars will begin…”

Conversation