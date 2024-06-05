Highland woman thousands of pounds out of pocket as broken car lies in garage 10 months on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland woman thousands of pounds out of pocket as broken car lies in garage 10 months on

Care home boss Michelle Clarke, who relies on the vehicle to get to work, says she is at her "wit's end" with Vauxhall.

By Michelle Henderson
Michelle Clarke pictured in a red jumper and blue jeans beside her grey Vauxhall Astra.
Michelle Clarke of Hill of Fearn said her Vauxhall Astra with a 68 plate has been lying in the garage awaiting repair for 10 months. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Highland motorist has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket as her car remains in the garage awaiting repair 10 months on.

Michelle Clarke, who lives in Hill of Fearn, was left stranded on the side of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road in August last year as she made her way to work.

She was forced to pull into a layby due to problems changing gear.

Recovered and transferred to Fearn Service Station in Tain, mechanics diagnosed her Vauxhall Astra with a broken clutch.

After numerous failed attempts to purchase a replacement, staff approached Arnold Clark to help secure the relevant materials from Vauxhall.

The part was ordered – however, 10 months on, nothing has arrived.

‘I’ve had enough’

Michelle, who works as a deputy manager at a care home in Dornoch, says the situation is “beyond a joke.”

To date she is more than £2,000 out of pocket as she continues to pay the finance on the car while lying idle.

Grey Vauxhall Astra sits in a garage yard awaiting repair.
The Vauxhall Astra has lain idle since August 2023 awaiting a brand new clutch to be fitted. Image: Sandy McCook/ Dc Thomson.

She said: “I need my car for work. I’m a deputy manager in a care home so I can get called in at any time.

“The car is on finance so I am paying for that monthly, insurance, tax and everything else. I’ve spent over £2,000 on a car I can’t use.

“It’s a lot of money, especially considering we are getting married in nine weeks and the money could have gone to the wedding.

“I have no idea exactly what the holdup is apart from no part has been made.

“I’ve had enough.”

Claims of no compensation offered

Michelle claims that despite the lengthy delay, she has been offered no compensation or courtesy car.

She has contacted Vauxhall numerous times attempting to escalate the situation, however her car remains unrepaired.

Michelle Clarke pictured in a red jumper and blue jeans beside her grey Vauxhall Astra.
Michelle, who works as a deputy manager in a care home in Dornoch, says she’s appalled by the length of time it has taken Vauxhall to source a viable part. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She added: “They have not offered me a courtesy car, they have not offered to swap my car with another one, no compensation – and there is still no date for the part to arrive.

“I wouldn’t have minded if they’d said, ‘here have a courtesy car until we can get yours fixed’.

“Now we are wondering if we are even going to get it back before it hits the year. There is no light at the end of the tunnel with anything.

“I am at my wit’s end with it all.”

Motorist praises mechanics for going ‘above and beyond’

Michelle has praise for the staff at Fearn Service Station, who she says have gone “above and beyond” to help her in her time of need.

“The garage has been brilliant, they have tried everything,” she said.

“The garage had escalated it as much as they can.”

Graham Cockell, owner of Fearn Service Station said: “I’ve done everything possible to try and find a clutch for it and there is nothing out there.

Michelle Clarke pictured in a red jumper and blue jeans beside her grey Vauxhall Astra.
Michelle has been left thousands of out of pocket as she continues to pay finance on her car, which has lain idle for almost a year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Usually, when we get a car in here and it needs a clutch, I phone a local motor manufacturer and get the clutch no bother.

“There is nothing more I can do.”

Vauxhall finally making a move

After being approached by The Press and Journal, officials from Vauxhall contacted Michelle to confirm a potential part has finally been located in Germany.

Angry and frustrated, she said: “It shouldn’t have taken for me to approach the press for Vauxhall to do something.

“Why was this not done months ago?”

Bosses at Vauxhall have apologised to their angry customer for the “inconvenience.”

A spokesman for Vauxhall said: “We were first contacted in February 2024 by Ms Clark who had taken her vehicle for repair at an independent garage.  The part required has unfortunately been on back order with our supplier for some time.

“We have found suitable alternatives for the vehicle and have advised the independent garage of these.

“Whilst Ms Clark’s vehicle warranty expired in October 2021, we have offered to cover the cost of this part (c.£300), and would like to repeat an earlier apology to Ms Clark, for the inconvenience experienced.”

