Highland woman thousands of pounds out of pocket as broken car lies in garage 10 months on

A Highland motorist has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket as her car remains in the garage awaiting repair 10 months on.

Michelle Clarke, who lives in Hill of Fearn, was left stranded on the side of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road in August last year as she made her way to work.

She was forced to pull into a layby due to problems changing gear.

Recovered and transferred to Fearn Service Station in Tain, mechanics diagnosed her Vauxhall Astra with a broken clutch.

After numerous failed attempts to purchase a replacement, staff approached Arnold Clark to help secure the relevant materials from Vauxhall.

The part was ordered – however, 10 months on, nothing has arrived.

‘I’ve had enough’

Michelle, who works as a deputy manager at a care home in Dornoch, says the situation is “beyond a joke.”

To date she is more than £2,000 out of pocket as she continues to pay the finance on the car while lying idle.

She said: “I need my car for work. I’m a deputy manager in a care home so I can get called in at any time.

“The car is on finance so I am paying for that monthly, insurance, tax and everything else. I’ve spent over £2,000 on a car I can’t use.

“It’s a lot of money, especially considering we are getting married in nine weeks and the money could have gone to the wedding.

“I have no idea exactly what the holdup is apart from no part has been made.

“I’ve had enough.”

Claims of no compensation offered

Michelle claims that despite the lengthy delay, she has been offered no compensation or courtesy car.

She has contacted Vauxhall numerous times attempting to escalate the situation, however her car remains unrepaired.

She added: “They have not offered me a courtesy car, they have not offered to swap my car with another one, no compensation – and there is still no date for the part to arrive.

“I wouldn’t have minded if they’d said, ‘here have a courtesy car until we can get yours fixed’.

“Now we are wondering if we are even going to get it back before it hits the year. There is no light at the end of the tunnel with anything.

“I am at my wit’s end with it all.”

Motorist praises mechanics for going ‘above and beyond’

Michelle has praise for the staff at Fearn Service Station, who she says have gone “above and beyond” to help her in her time of need.

“The garage has been brilliant, they have tried everything,” she said.

“The garage had escalated it as much as they can.”

Graham Cockell, owner of Fearn Service Station said: “I’ve done everything possible to try and find a clutch for it and there is nothing out there.

“Usually, when we get a car in here and it needs a clutch, I phone a local motor manufacturer and get the clutch no bother.

“There is nothing more I can do.”

Vauxhall finally making a move

After being approached by The Press and Journal, officials from Vauxhall contacted Michelle to confirm a potential part has finally been located in Germany.

Angry and frustrated, she said: “It shouldn’t have taken for me to approach the press for Vauxhall to do something.

“Why was this not done months ago?”

Bosses at Vauxhall have apologised to their angry customer for the “inconvenience.”

A spokesman for Vauxhall said: “We were first contacted in February 2024 by Ms Clark who had taken her vehicle for repair at an independent garage. The part required has unfortunately been on back order with our supplier for some time.

“We have found suitable alternatives for the vehicle and have advised the independent garage of these.

“Whilst Ms Clark’s vehicle warranty expired in October 2021, we have offered to cover the cost of this part (c.£300), and would like to repeat an earlier apology to Ms Clark, for the inconvenience experienced.”