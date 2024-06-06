First look: The north-east esports hub where youngsters will learn to game for a living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: The north-east esports hub where youngsters will learn to game for a living

Academics hope the base in Fraserburgh will be the training ground for tomorrow's gaming stars.

NESCol introduced two esports courses to the curriculum back in 2021 to appeal to the growing interest in the industry. Image: North East College.
By Graham Fleming

Parents across the north-east may be tired of shouting at their youngsters to come off the PlayStation every night.

But a passion in gaming combined with a new learning hub in Fraserburgh may well set them on a path to esports glory.

The new North East Scotland College (NESCol) Esports Hub officially opened today, marking the completion of a £61,000 project.

Creating the site was made possible thanks to a hefty donation by a local company that has provided £700,000 to date to create new learning zones and enhance existing infrastructure at the Fraserburgh campus.

The generous organisation wants to remain anonymous.

The new hub will offer a range of gaming-related courses. Image: North East College.

The new facility offers youngsters computing courses to help them handle the latest technology and equipment in the world of work.

But it also hopes to be the training ground for tomorrow’s gaming stars.

The facility is kitted out with 13 high specification gaming PCs, designed for six versus six competition, with an additional PC for live streaming the games.

It’s hoped the investment will get youngsters comfortable with professional gaming and streaming environments.

Fraserburgh student already on the path to success

NESCol introduced two esports courses to the curriculum back in 2021 to appeal to the growing interest in the industry.

Stuart McGregor is a games design student who will benefit from the new hub.

The 22-year-old from Fraserburgh was at the launch today, where visitors were shown a demonstration of e-sports title ‘Rocket League’ on the new machines.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “You learn a lot of different things on the course.

“For example we design posters for esports branding. We also do a games design section where we design games concepts on a document, and we bring it to life in a 3D engine.

“I love gaming and that’s why I got into it.”

Head of Sector Andrew Donn, left, and Principal Neil Cowie, right, with two students. Image: North East College.

Stuart says the course has helped him into a career in IT already, explaining that he helps out around the college part time.

“The cool thing about games design is that it lead me to a temporary job working at the college’s IT helpdesk,” he continued.

“It’s been good to me already.”

New hub will combine new and old Fraserburgh industries

Fraserburgh may be known for its more traditional industries such as fishing and engineering, but NESCol principal Neil Cowie says the north-east also has its eye on the future.

He said: “We often highlight the college’s role in the evolution of traditional industries, as well as our support for new and emerging sectors.

“The introduction of the NESCol Esports Hub is an excellent example of that in action.

“Fraserburgh Campus and our Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead are instrumental in providing a skilled workforce for established industries that remain bedrocks of the region’s economy, including engineering and fishing.

“The investment in the Esports Hub provides an opportunity for students to develop skills in an exciting new sphere and to follow their ambitions in esports and, more widely, in games design and computing.

“More than three-quarters of Scottish technology companies are predicting growth and that will only be possible with a talented, passionate and dedicated stream of new entrants.

North East College in Fraserburgh. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

“The range of facilities we have at NESCol, coupled with the expertise of our teaching teams, provides a wealth of opportunity for current and prospective students.”

Andrew Donn, head of sector for construction, science and computing at NESCol, added that the opening of the new hub is a “fantastic milestone” for students and staff.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing our work in this area develop,” he said.

“To have this facility at Fraserburgh Campus is brilliant not only for the college but for the town and the surrounding area.

“There are so many possibilities that we’re looking at, not only in terms of teaching but also in how the Esports Hub will be used beyond that.”

Conversation