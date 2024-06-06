City of Aberdeen comes together to remember fallen heroes in heartfelt D-Day memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
City of Aberdeen comes together to remember fallen heroes in heartfelt D-Day memorial

Take a look at the best pictures as Aberdeen honoured its glorious dead.

The Gordon Highlanders Association pays tribute to the courage of our soldiers on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Gordon Highlanders Association pays tribute to the courage of our soldiers on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming & Katherine Ferries

The city of Aberdeen came together to remember its fallen heroes on the anniversary of D-Day this morning.

The Gordon Highlanders Association Drum and Pipe Band gathered in the city’s Castlegate to honour the country’s glorious dead.

They were also joined by veterans to pay tribute to those who served in the pivotal 1944 beach invasion.

Wreaths were laid at the central memorial statue, and a moment of silence was held to reflect that day’s significance.

Three performances were held on the day, with the other two taking place at Banchory and the other at the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the moments.

Veteran James Glennie at the Gordon Highlanders Association’s 80th Anniversary commemoration. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Reflecting on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day with the Gordon Highlanders Association. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Major Grenvillle Irvine lays a wreath. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lord Lieutenant Councillor David Cameron lays a wreath. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Reflecting on the significance of the Gordon Highlanders Association’s commemoration service for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
D-Day veteran James Glennie and Sir John MacMillan share a moment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Veteran James Glennie lays a wreath. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A solemn moment as Lord Lt Gen Sir John MacMillan lays a wreath in honour of the heroes of D-Day at the Gordon Highlanders Association’s 80th Anniversary commemoration. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lord Lt Gen Sir John MacMillan lays a wreath. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Gordon Highlanders Association commemorates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, reflecting on the incredible bravery and sacrifice of those who fought. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
D-Day veteran James Glennie, Sir John MacMillan and Lord Lieutenant Councillor David Cameron. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Remembering brave soldiers at the Gordon Highlanders’ special ceremony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Remembering the brave soldiers of D-Day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Major Grenville Irvine’s powerful speech at the Gordon Highlanders’ ceremony honours the heroes of D-Day, teaching us the value of bravery and sacrifice. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
D-Day veteran James Glennie and Sir John MacMillan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Major Grenville Irvine’s moving speech at the Gordon Highlanders’ commemoration service honors the courage and determination. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Gordon Highlanders Association commemoration service for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation