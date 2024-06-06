City of Aberdeen comes together to remember fallen heroes in heartfelt D-Day memorial

The city of Aberdeen came together to remember its fallen heroes on the anniversary of D-Day this morning.

The Gordon Highlanders Association Drum and Pipe Band gathered in the city’s Castlegate to honour the country’s glorious dead.

They were also joined by veterans to pay tribute to those who served in the pivotal 1944 beach invasion.

Wreaths were laid at the central memorial statue, and a moment of silence was held to reflect that day’s significance.

Three performances were held on the day, with the other two taking place at Banchory and the other at the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the moments.