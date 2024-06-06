Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees bright future for new signing Innes McKay; Lossiemouth bring in Saul Phimister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees bright future for new signing Innes McKay; Lossiemouth bring in Saul Phimister

The Jags have recruited the defender from Deveronvale, while the Coasters have signed the midfielder from Islavale.

By Callum Law
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees a lot of similarities between new signing Innes McKay and Breedon Highland League player of the year Jack Murray.

The Jags have swooped to sign defender McKay from Deveronvale on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old has impressed during a three-year stint with the Banffers and Buckie manager MacKinnon believes he can reach the same heights as Thistle talisman Murray.

In the 2023-24 campaign Murray netted 26 goals from central defence and was crucial in defence and attack as Buckie won the Breedon Highland League. He was recognised individually by being named as the division’s player of the year.

MacKinnon said: “Innes has got a lot of attributes similar to Jack Murray.

“He’s big, strong and powerful, he’s also from Buckie so he’ll bring passion and desire to do well for the club.

“I know how much Innes wants to play for Buckie and that’s a massive factor.

“He’s been superb for Deveronvale against us in the last few seasons and he’s one myself and Graeme Stewart have kept tabs on.

Innes McKay, right, in action for former club Deveronvale.

“The opportunity was there to go and get him so we’re delighted to make it happen.

“Innes’ best years are still in front of him. He’s an absolute giant, he’s got a turn of pace and I could see him playing centre-back or left-back for us.

“We’ve got good options defensively which I’m very happy with.”

Local lad

Thistle beat off competition from other sides to secure McKay’s signature.

He is from the Buckie area and MacKinnon believes the desire to play for his hometown team was a factor in McKay’s decision to join the Victoria Park side.

MacKinnon added: “I think the local factor was a big one for him, but also because he’s joining the league champions.

“He knows he’s joining a successful team who are one of the top teams in the league and have been very consistent over the last six or seven years.

Buckie manager Lewis MacKinnon is pleased to have signed Innes McKay.

“Having local players is always good. When I first arrived at Buckie we probably had half a dozen from Buckie, but it has dwindled at times over the years.

“That’s not for the want of trying. If you’re good enough we’ll try to sign you whether you’re from Buckie, Elgin, Inverness or Aberdeen.

“But it is good to have a link to the community with local players and I’d love to bring more Buckie players in but it hasn’t materialised in recent years.”

Coasters call Saul

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth have signed midfielder Saul Phimister from Islavale.

He helped the Keith Junior outfit win the NRJFA Championship and the Elginshire Cup this year.

Phimister is the Coaster’s second summer signing from Islavale this summer after they recruited striker Brodie Christie last month.

Elphinstone leaves Keith

Meanwhile, Gavin Elphinstone has left Keith for Junior Premier League champions Culter.

The winger joined the Maroons from Huntly in February 2023 and netted 10 times during the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Elphinstone was placed on the transfer list at his own request last month and has now moved to Crombie Park.

More from Highland League

Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
Andy Hunter reveals why he's joined Banks o' Dee
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
Meet Strathspey Thistle's new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
Patrick Cregg reveals why he's become manager of Highland League Brechin City
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
'It’s great for the town and the team' - Keith boss Craig Ewen on…
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth thrilled to land Jamie Michie
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
Keeper Cammy Mackay reveals why he's swapped Caley Thistle for Brora Rangers
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
North-east referees celebrating promotions for next season
Innes McKay has signed for Buckie Thistle.
Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…