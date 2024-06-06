Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees bright future for new signing Innes McKay; Lossiemouth bring in Saul Phimister

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees a lot of similarities between new signing Innes McKay and Breedon Highland League player of the year Jack Murray.

The Jags have swooped to sign defender McKay from Deveronvale on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old has impressed during a three-year stint with the Banffers and Buckie manager MacKinnon believes he can reach the same heights as Thistle talisman Murray.

In the 2023-24 campaign Murray netted 26 goals from central defence and was crucial in defence and attack as Buckie won the Breedon Highland League. He was recognised individually by being named as the division’s player of the year.

MacKinnon said: “Innes has got a lot of attributes similar to Jack Murray.

“He’s big, strong and powerful, he’s also from Buckie so he’ll bring passion and desire to do well for the club.

“I know how much Innes wants to play for Buckie and that’s a massive factor.

“He’s been superb for Deveronvale against us in the last few seasons and he’s one myself and Graeme Stewart have kept tabs on.

“The opportunity was there to go and get him so we’re delighted to make it happen.

“Innes’ best years are still in front of him. He’s an absolute giant, he’s got a turn of pace and I could see him playing centre-back or left-back for us.

“We’ve got good options defensively which I’m very happy with.”

Local lad

Thistle beat off competition from other sides to secure McKay’s signature.

He is from the Buckie area and MacKinnon believes the desire to play for his hometown team was a factor in McKay’s decision to join the Victoria Park side.

MacKinnon added: “I think the local factor was a big one for him, but also because he’s joining the league champions.

“He knows he’s joining a successful team who are one of the top teams in the league and have been very consistent over the last six or seven years.

“Having local players is always good. When I first arrived at Buckie we probably had half a dozen from Buckie, but it has dwindled at times over the years.

“That’s not for the want of trying. If you’re good enough we’ll try to sign you whether you’re from Buckie, Elgin, Inverness or Aberdeen.

“But it is good to have a link to the community with local players and I’d love to bring more Buckie players in but it hasn’t materialised in recent years.”

Coasters call Saul

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth have signed midfielder Saul Phimister from Islavale.

He helped the Keith Junior outfit win the NRJFA Championship and the Elginshire Cup this year.

Phimister is the Coaster’s second summer signing from Islavale this summer after they recruited striker Brodie Christie last month.

Elphinstone leaves Keith

Meanwhile, Gavin Elphinstone has left Keith for Junior Premier League champions Culter.

The winger joined the Maroons from Huntly in February 2023 and netted 10 times during the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Elphinstone was placed on the transfer list at his own request last month and has now moved to Crombie Park.