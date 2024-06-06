Pedestrian injured after being hit by fallen roughcasting in Elgin

A man has been injured after being hit by fallen roughcasting on Elgin’s High Street.

Police, paramedics and firefighters descended on the town centre at around 3pm this afternoon.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene, near Wetherspoons pub The Muckle Cross.

They are understood not to be seriously injured after being hit by the wall finish.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called just after 4pm to help move “unsafe masonry” which had fallen onto the road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 6, we received a report that a man had been hit by harling that had fallen in High Street, Elgin.

“Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

