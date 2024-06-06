Pedestrian injured after being hit by fallen roughcasting in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by fallen roughcasting in Elgin

Police, paramedics and firefighters descended on the town centre.

By Graham Fleming
Firemen were on scene to clear the debris. Image: Jasperimage.
Firemen were on scene to clear the debris. Image: Jasperimage.

A man has been injured after being hit by fallen roughcasting on Elgin’s High Street.

Police, paramedics and firefighters descended on the town centre at around 3pm this afternoon.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene, near Wetherspoons pub The Muckle Cross.

A large area of roughcasting has fallen off. Image: Jasperimage.

They are understood not to be seriously injured after being hit by the wall finish.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called just after 4pm to help move “unsafe masonry” which had fallen onto the road.

The road was closed off for over an hour. Image: Jasperimage.

Man hit by harling on Elgin High Street

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 6, we received a report that a man had been hit by harling that had fallen in High Street, Elgin.

“Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.”

Emergency services have now cleared the High Street of all “dangerous debris”. Image: Jasperimage.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

