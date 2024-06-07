Road to Torry Battery and Greyhope Bay to close

The route to the Torry Battery and Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen is to close to cars due to the “instability” in nearby coastal slopes.

Greyhope Road, which usually takes people to the historic landmark and Greyhope Centre and Café, will now be shut to general traffic.

It will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, with one-way vehicle access to the allotments.

The new route for cars will now be via the south side of Greyhope Road at the St Fitticks Road/Coast Road junction, which will wind its way around the coast past Girdleness Lighthouse before reaching Torry Battery.

A weight restriction will apply from Girdle Ness Lighthouse to the battery, which was built in 1860.

The changes will come into affect from June 14, with the current route closed to general traffic from then on.

The new route has been closed for several years while Aberdeen South Harbour was built, as it was used for its construction.

‘We want to ensure a route remains’

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard, who represents Torry/Ferryhill, said: “Torry Battery and neighbouring Greyhope Bay Centre and Cafe are a favourite spot with many people, offering unparalleled views of the city and harbour while being one of the best places in the country to spot dolphins by the shore.

“We want to ensure a route remains to this well-loved and well-used area and while the new access for vehicles might take a little longer, it will go past picturesque Girdle Ness Lighthouse before reaching Torry Battery.

“Closing the current access route to general traffic will mean it will be quieter and safer for pedestrian and cyclists to use to get to Torry Battery and Greyhope Centre and Cafe. People will be most welcome to walk or use their bikes to the area.”

The centre and cafe’s founder and chief executive Fiona McIntyre added: “The road access changes to the Greyhope Bay Centre will ensure safety of our visitors and support active travel, including pedestrian and cycle access while maintaining access by car through a scenic route.

“We are working closely with Aberdeen City Council to include this work as part of a long-term access plan for Torry Battery and the extension of our facilities at this historic site.”