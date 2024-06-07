Road to Torry Battery and Greyhope Bay to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Road to Torry Battery and Greyhope Bay to close

Drivers will be asked to take an alternative route to protect coastal slopes at Greyhope Road.

By Chris Cromar
The view from the top of Girdle Ness Lighthouse in Aberdeen.
A new route will re-open to take motorists to the tourist spot

The route to the Torry Battery and Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen is to close to cars due to the “instability” in nearby coastal slopes.

Greyhope Road, which usually takes people to the historic landmark and Greyhope Centre and Café, will now be shut to general traffic.

It will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, with one-way vehicle access to the allotments.

The new route for cars will now be via the south side of Greyhope Road at the St Fitticks Road/Coast Road junction, which will wind its way around the coast past Girdleness Lighthouse before reaching Torry Battery.

Torry-Battery and Greyhope Bay map.
The “new” route is shown here. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

A weight restriction will apply from Girdle Ness Lighthouse to the battery, which was built in 1860.

The changes will come into affect from June 14, with the current route closed to general traffic from then on.

The new route has been closed for several years while Aberdeen South Harbour was built, as it was used for its construction.

‘We want to ensure a route remains’

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard, who represents Torry/Ferryhill, said: “Torry Battery and neighbouring Greyhope Bay Centre and Cafe are a favourite spot with many people, offering unparalleled views of the city and harbour while being one of the best places in the country to spot dolphins by the shore.

“We want to ensure a route remains to this well-loved and well-used area and while the new access for vehicles might take a little longer, it will go past picturesque Girdle Ness Lighthouse before reaching Torry Battery.

“Closing the current access route to general traffic will mean it will be quieter and safer for pedestrian and cyclists to use to get to Torry Battery and Greyhope Centre and Cafe. People will be most welcome to walk or use their bikes to the area.”

Greyhope Bay Centre and Cafe.
Greyhope Bay Cafe and Centre opened in April 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The centre and cafe’s founder and chief executive Fiona McIntyre added: “The road access changes to the Greyhope Bay Centre will ensure safety of our visitors and support active travel, including pedestrian and cycle access while maintaining access by car through a scenic route.

“We are working closely with Aberdeen City Council to include this work as part of a long-term access plan for Torry Battery and the extension of our facilities at this historic site.”

