Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season

Nairn County boss Ross Tokely reckons new signing Ben Barron can establish himself as one of the top strikers in the Breedon Highland League.

The 19-year-old has joined the Wee County on a three-year contract from Elgin City having been on loan at Station Park during the second half of last season.

Barron started out with Inverness Caledonian Thistle before having a loan stint at Forres Mechanics during the 2021-22 campaign.

He joined the Can-Cans permanently and his impressive displays in the Breedon Highland League earned him a move to League Two Elgin last summer.

After finding his opportunities were limited at Borough Briggs Barron was loaned to Nairn in January and netted 10 goals.

Manager Tokely is thrilled to have the teenager back at the Wee County has high hopes for his new recruit.

He said: “I think he can establish himself as one of the top strikers in the league.

“When he was at Forres I played against him and he impressed me.

“He deserved to get his move to Elgin and I know there were a number of clubs looking at him.

“Circumstances have meant he maybe hasn’t quite had the chance at Elgin, but he’s certainly got ability.

“He’s also confident as a young lad and carries himself in a good way.

“Ben’s overall game is very good, but we can certainly still improve it.

“He’ll get plenty of game time at Nairn and I’m hoping along with other players he can contribute plenty of goals and assists to help us push into the top six.

“I haven’t really set that as a target, but I’m looking for improvements from last season.

“It will be hard to do but getting players like Ben should certainly help.”

‘He made his feelings clear’

Barron is Tokely’s fourth signing since being appointed Nairn manager at the end of April.

With other clubs interested in Barron’s services Tokely is thrilled that the player, who is a great grandson of Bob Gordon who was president of the Wee County when they won their only Highland League title in 1976 – saw his future at Station Park.

Tokely added: “When I got the Nairn job and I was looking at targets Ben was one of the first names on my pad.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get him, I know there were other clubs interested.

“But when I spoke to Ben he made his feelings clear on where he wanted to play so that was a good thing that he was keen to come to Nairn again.

“We needed a goalscorer and Ben certainly fits the bill.

“When he was here on loan he brought goals to the club, but the way he conducted himself as a young lad was very impressive. It’s a big signing for the club.

“I appreciate the support from the board to get the deal over the line because it was something I was very keen to do.”

Cup final hero set to move on

Meanwhile, striker Aaron Nicolson will leave Nairn this summer as he relocates to Edinburgh to go to university.

The 18-year-old joined the Wee County last summer after departing Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Nicolson scored eight times including a hat-trick in their North of Scotland final triumph against Ross County, but has now decided to move to the capital.

Tokely said: “Aaron has thought long and hard about what he wanted to do and if he was staying locally, he was committed to being part of the squad in the new season.

“But having taken time to assess his career options outside football, he has now decided to move to Edinburgh for his studies, which is completely understandable.”