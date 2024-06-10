Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season

The striker joins the Wee County from Elgin City on a three-year deal.

By Callum Law
Ben Barron, centre, in action for Nairn County in the 2023-24 season. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.
Ben Barron, centre, in action for Nairn County in the 2023-24 season. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.

Nairn County boss Ross Tokely reckons new signing Ben Barron can establish himself as one of the top strikers in the Breedon Highland League.

The 19-year-old has joined the Wee County on a three-year contract from Elgin City having been on loan at Station Park during the second half of last season.

Barron started out with Inverness Caledonian Thistle before having a loan stint at Forres Mechanics during the 2021-22 campaign.

He joined the Can-Cans permanently and his impressive displays in the Breedon Highland League earned him a move to League Two Elgin last summer.

After finding his opportunities were limited at Borough Briggs Barron was loaned to Nairn in January and netted 10 goals.

Manager Tokely is thrilled to have the teenager back at the Wee County has high hopes for his new recruit.

He said: “I think he can establish himself as one of the top strikers in the league.

“When he was at Forres I played against him and he impressed me.

“He deserved to get his move to Elgin and I know there were a number of clubs looking at him.

“Circumstances have meant he maybe hasn’t quite had the chance at Elgin, but he’s certainly got ability.

Ben Barron. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography

“He’s also confident as a young lad and carries himself in a good way.

“Ben’s overall game is very good, but we can certainly still improve it.

“He’ll get plenty of game time at Nairn and I’m hoping along with other players he can contribute plenty of goals and assists to help us push into the top six.

“I haven’t really set that as a target, but I’m looking for improvements from last season.

“It will be hard to do but getting players like Ben should certainly help.”

‘He made his feelings clear’

Barron is Tokely’s fourth signing since being appointed Nairn manager at the end of April.

With other clubs interested in Barron’s services Tokely is thrilled that the player, who is a great grandson of Bob Gordon who was president of the Wee County when they won their only Highland League title in 1976 – saw his future at Station Park.

Tokely added: “When I got the Nairn job and I was looking at targets Ben was one of the first names on my pad.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get him, I know there were other clubs interested.

Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Nairn manager Ross Tokely is delighted to have signed Ben Barron. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod.

“But when I spoke to Ben he made his feelings clear on where he wanted to play so that was a good thing that he was keen to come to Nairn again.

“We needed a goalscorer and Ben certainly fits the bill.

“When he was here on loan he brought goals to the club, but the way he conducted himself as a young lad was very impressive. It’s a big signing for the club.

“I appreciate the support from the board to get the deal over the line because it was something I was very keen to do.”

Cup final hero set to move on

Meanwhile, striker Aaron Nicolson will leave Nairn this summer as he relocates to Edinburgh to go to university.

The 18-year-old joined the Wee County last summer after departing Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Nicolson scored eight times including a hat-trick in their North of Scotland final triumph against Ross County, but has now decided to move to the capital.

Tokely said: “Aaron has thought long and hard about what he wanted to do and if he was staying locally, he was committed to being part of the squad in the new season.

“But having taken time to assess his career options outside football, he has now decided to move to Edinburgh for his studies, which is completely understandable.”

