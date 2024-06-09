Woman, 30, dies at Aberdeen beach esplanade

A section of Aberdeen’s beach esplanade was locked down this morning following the death of a 30-year-old woman.

Officers taped off a grassy expanse at the Donmouth Local Nature Reserve shortly after 9am.

Pedestrians were asked to avoid the area while inquiries were carried out.

This afternoon, officers confirmed that a woman’s body had been found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Sunday, June 9, we were called to the Esplanade, Aberdeen.

“A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

“There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”