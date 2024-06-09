Gallery: Thousands cheer as best pipe bands do battle at MacPiping Hot in Forres

Grant Park has reverberated to the sound of bagpipes once again with thousands packing the arena for MacPiping Hot Forres.

Families and enthusiasts filled the grounds throughout the day for the return of pipe band competitions to the town for the first time in six years.

Local competitors joined those from across the country and abroad to battle for honours in the British Pipe Band Championships.

Torridon frontman Kenny Smith was chieftain of the event with the Inverness band celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

Meanwhile, families soaked up the MacPiping Hot atmosphere in Forres and enjoyed all kinds of entertainment aside from the music.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was at MacPiping Hot in Forres to capture the best pictures from the day.