Gallery: Thousands cheer as best pipe bands do battle at MacPiping Hot in Forres

Pipe band championships in the town have historically been the largest one-day event in Moray's annual events calendar.

British Pipe Band Championships held in Grant Park. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
British Pipe Band Championships held in Grant Park. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
David Mackay

Grant Park has reverberated to the sound of bagpipes once again with thousands packing the arena for MacPiping Hot Forres.

Families and enthusiasts filled the grounds throughout the day for the return of pipe band competitions to the town for the first time in six years.

Local competitors joined those from across the country and abroad to battle for honours in the British Pipe Band Championships.

Torridon frontman Kenny Smith was chieftain of the event with the Inverness band celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

Meanwhile, families soaked up the MacPiping Hot atmosphere in Forres and enjoyed all kinds of entertainment aside from the music.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was at MacPiping Hot in Forres to capture the best pictures from the day.

 

Junior Drum Majors competition.
The British Pipe Band Championships held in Grant Park as part of MacPiping Hot in Forres.
Judging in full flow.
Many pipe bands took part this year.
Oban Pipe Band.
Oban Pipe Band entertaining the crowds.
A fantastic turnout despite the cold weather!
Arbroath Pipe Band.
A very showery and cold day didn’t stop people coming out to see the bands play.
Champions of the pipes.
A very wet family day out!
Preston Lodge Schools pipe Band.
Judging in full flow.
Thankfully the rain wasn’t constant!
Edradour Pipe Band from Pitlochry and Blair Atholl.
Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia Pipe band.
North Lanarkshire Schools.
Perth and District Pipe Band.
Dollar Academy.
Kilbarchan Pipe Band.
Even the pooches attended with their owners!
After a wet start, the sun was starting to come out!
A wonderful celebration of the pipes!
Crowds captured the bands on their mobile phones.
Dollar Academy being judged.

 

Conversation