‘His death could have been prevented’: Fatal Middlefield flat fire was ‘second blaze in 9 days’

Neighbours of a man who was killed in a house fire in Aberdeen say his death was “entirely preventable”.

Derek Stewart died on Thursday June 6 as a result of a fire in his home in Middlefield Crescent.

And those living near Mr Stewart had concerns for his safety as he struggled with his mental health.

According to neighbours, they had to help the 61-year-old just nine days before his death after he lit a fire in his property that got out of control.

The neighbour told the Press and Journal; “We went to help Derek when the fire happened on May 29, and he was in a bad way.

“We reported it to social work as we felt there was nothing that we could do to help him without support.”

When one neighbour phoned to report his untimely death to the council, they said they were told the social work department was “just about ready” to reply to concerns neighbours had made.

‘Why was nothing done?’

It is understood that at least one concern for a person report was lodged eight days before Mr Stewart’s death.

One neighbour said: “Derek’s death was completely preventable. It is very sad and shocking this has happened.

“He was a man in his 60s who moved into his house in a four-in-a-block in December.

“In the last few weeks, many neighbours reported concerns to the social work department.”

We have spoken to other neighbours who say they reported it to the police, the NHS and Aberdeen City Council.

“But nothing was done,” they said.

“No one came to help Derek when he needed it most. This was a totally preventable death.

“There was a fire in his house on May 29 as well. We reported the matter to mental health services. Why was nothing done then?”

Neighbours describe Derek as a man who loved music and art, and said he was from Aberdeen and he had children and grandchildren.

Neighbours were concerned for Derek

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named said: “He wasn’t coping.”

“I believe that people should be in the community, but Derek needed more support than he had. He loved his music and art, and he would have enjoyed the support of doing that every day.”

On June 6, when Mr Stewart died, the surrounding homes were evacuated.

Review into tragic fire

An Aberdeen Community Health and Social Care Partnership spokesperson said: “The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are the subject of an ongoing review by Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership.

“It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.10am on Thursday June 6, we were called to a fire at a property in Middlefield Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is aware.

“A joint investigation was carried out between Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and it is not being treated as wilful.”

NHS Grampian said it was a matter for the community health partnership.

Scottish Fire and Rescue was called to the house on June 6, but neighbours helped Mr Stewart to put out the fire on May 29.