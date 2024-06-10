5 Tories in the frame to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 Tories in the frame to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader

The race is on to replace the outgoing boss who announced he's stepping down after the July 4 general election.

Meghan Gallacher and Russell Findlay have both emerged as potential candidates. Image: DC Thomson.
Meghan Gallacher and Russell Findlay have both emerged as potential candidates. Image: DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Douglas Ross sparked yet another political leadership contest by announcing he is standing down as leader of the Scottish Tories after the election on July 4.

It leaves the party fighting an internal contest in the middle of a general election campaign.

And it all comes down to Mr Ross’s decision to change his mind and stand for election as an MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Faced with the inevitable backlash, he decided he could not stay on at Holyrood if he wins a Commons seat – again – next month.

Either way, he won’t be party leader.

So, who is likely to put their name forward?

Here are five MSPs being talked up today, assuming Mr Ross doesn’t change his mind again.

1. Russell Findlay

An early name being touted is MSP for West Scotland, Russell Findlay.

Party insiders say he’s a favourite among the grassroots and is is well-liked across the whole party, with others saying he’s “charismatic” and a good speaker.

Russell Findlay was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2021. Image: PA.

Mr Findlay has a compelling backstory as a former investigative journalist who was the victim of a gang-related acid attack on his doorstep.

Elected in 2021, he is the party’s justice spokesman, and has used his new role to fight for a justice system that will robustly target organised crime.

2. Meghan Gallacher

As deputy leader of the Scottish Tories, Meghan Gallacher’s name was always going to be in the frame.

Like Mr Findlay, she was part of the 2021 intake of MSPs and was quickly appointed to the deputy role just one year later.

She served as a North Lanarkshire councillor from 2017 to 2022 and represents the Central Scotland region.

SNP deputy leader Meghan Gallacher. Image: Andrew Cawley.

The 32-year-old is seen as a rising star within the party but it could be that she wants to bide her time for now while she builds up more of a profile.

She has taken the lead for the party on responding to the Cass review into gender identity services and is a fierce critic of the SNP’s gender reforms.

3. Murdo Fraser

Murdo Fraser is one of the most experienced members of the Holyrood group, having  been elected as an MSP in 2001 and serving as deputy leader from 2007 to 2011.

The MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife is well thought of within the party with one senior Tory source saying he’s a “credible” option.

Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Shutterstock.

But he had a bruising battle against Ruth Davidson for leadership of the party in 2011, after making clear he would rebrand the party in Scotland under a new name.

He didn’t show any willingness to throw his hat in the ring after she stood down, or when her successor Jackson Carlaw did, so he might sit this one out.

4. Liam Kerr

Liam Kerr is the most likely leadership candidate from the party’s North East MSPs.

First elected in 2016, he has built up a reputation since then as an impressive performer within Holyrood’s debating chamber.

Having a leader in the north-east could benefit the party in an area where the party polls well, but he perhaps lacks the national profile at this stage.

North East MSP Liam Kerr could be an outside contender. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A former employment lawyer, he is currently the party’s education spokesman and previously led on net zero, energy and transport.

One party source said: “Liam’s a very good chamber performer. People see him as being a very good shadow cabinet secretary and a competent guy.

“But I don’t think they see him as somebody with leadership potential. He’s always going to be a good part of the team.”

5. Craig Hoy

South Scotland MSP Craig Hoy is regularly deployed to defend the party on media rounds and is seen as a “safe pair of hands and a competent guy”.

He was elected in 2021 and quickly became chairman of the party the following year, and so has good insight into party strategy and direction.

Tory MSP Craig Hoy. Image: PA.

But he hasn’t stood out quite as much in the Holyrood debating chamber and might struggle to get members excited about any leadership bid.

It could be he prefers to have backroom influence than leading from the front.

Read more: 

Conversation