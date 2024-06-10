5 Tories in the frame to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader

Douglas Ross sparked yet another political leadership contest by announcing he is standing down as leader of the Scottish Tories after the election on July 4.

It leaves the party fighting an internal contest in the middle of a general election campaign.

And it all comes down to Mr Ross’s decision to change his mind and stand for election as an MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Faced with the inevitable backlash, he decided he could not stay on at Holyrood if he wins a Commons seat – again – next month.

Either way, he won’t be party leader.

So, who is likely to put their name forward?

Here are five MSPs being talked up today, assuming Mr Ross doesn’t change his mind again.

1. Russell Findlay

An early name being touted is MSP for West Scotland, Russell Findlay.

Party insiders say he’s a favourite among the grassroots and is is well-liked across the whole party, with others saying he’s “charismatic” and a good speaker.

Mr Findlay has a compelling backstory as a former investigative journalist who was the victim of a gang-related acid attack on his doorstep.

Elected in 2021, he is the party’s justice spokesman, and has used his new role to fight for a justice system that will robustly target organised crime.

2. Meghan Gallacher

As deputy leader of the Scottish Tories, Meghan Gallacher’s name was always going to be in the frame.

Like Mr Findlay, she was part of the 2021 intake of MSPs and was quickly appointed to the deputy role just one year later.

She served as a North Lanarkshire councillor from 2017 to 2022 and represents the Central Scotland region.

The 32-year-old is seen as a rising star within the party but it could be that she wants to bide her time for now while she builds up more of a profile.

She has taken the lead for the party on responding to the Cass review into gender identity services and is a fierce critic of the SNP’s gender reforms.

3. Murdo Fraser

Murdo Fraser is one of the most experienced members of the Holyrood group, having been elected as an MSP in 2001 and serving as deputy leader from 2007 to 2011.

The MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife is well thought of within the party with one senior Tory source saying he’s a “credible” option.

But he had a bruising battle against Ruth Davidson for leadership of the party in 2011, after making clear he would rebrand the party in Scotland under a new name.

He didn’t show any willingness to throw his hat in the ring after she stood down, or when her successor Jackson Carlaw did, so he might sit this one out.

4. Liam Kerr

Liam Kerr is the most likely leadership candidate from the party’s North East MSPs.

First elected in 2016, he has built up a reputation since then as an impressive performer within Holyrood’s debating chamber.

Having a leader in the north-east could benefit the party in an area where the party polls well, but he perhaps lacks the national profile at this stage.

A former employment lawyer, he is currently the party’s education spokesman and previously led on net zero, energy and transport.

One party source said: “Liam’s a very good chamber performer. People see him as being a very good shadow cabinet secretary and a competent guy.

“But I don’t think they see him as somebody with leadership potential. He’s always going to be a good part of the team.”

5. Craig Hoy

South Scotland MSP Craig Hoy is regularly deployed to defend the party on media rounds and is seen as a “safe pair of hands and a competent guy”.

He was elected in 2021 and quickly became chairman of the party the following year, and so has good insight into party strategy and direction.

But he hasn’t stood out quite as much in the Holyrood debating chamber and might struggle to get members excited about any leadership bid.

It could be he prefers to have backroom influence than leading from the front.

