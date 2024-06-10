Two people taken to hospital after A90 crash near Newburgh

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Newburgh.

The collision took place at the Newburgh junction (A975) and the Tipperty junction (B9000) just before 12pm today, Monday, June 10.

The road was closed to northbound traffic for more than two hours and reopened at around 2:15pm today.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said “We received a call today at 11:53 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A90.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team (SORT) to the scene and transported two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Emergency services sent to A90 crash near Newburgh

Police were also sent to the scene of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50am on Monday, 10 June, 2024 officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 northbound between Newburgh and Ellon.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”