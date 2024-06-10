Two people taken to hospital after A90 crash near Newburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people taken to hospital after A90 crash near Newburgh

The road was closed northbound for over two hours.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, A&E NHS Grampian
Two people were taken to hospital following the A90 crash. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Newburgh.

The collision took place at the Newburgh junction (A975) and the Tipperty junction (B9000) just before 12pm today, Monday, June 10.

The road was closed to northbound traffic for more than two hours and reopened at around 2:15pm today.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said “We received a call today at 11:53 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A90.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team (SORT) to the scene and transported two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Emergency services sent to A90 crash near Newburgh

Police were also sent to the scene of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50am on Monday, 10 June, 2024 officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 northbound between Newburgh and Ellon.

The A90 was closed northbound between Blairythan and Tiperty. Image: Traffic Scotland

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

