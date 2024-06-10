Albyn headmaster Stefan Horsman quits

Albyn School’s headmaster has quit his job amidst an investigation believed to be in relation to his conduct at a staff Christmas party.

Stefan Horsman was put on a “paid leave of absence” earlier this year as school officials looked into allegations of a “serious matter”.

And now, in a letter to parents, seen by The Press and Journal, the school confirmed Mr Horsman was stepping down.

The private school – which is located in Queen’s Road in the west end of Aberdeen – sent a letter to parents in March confirming the matter concerned staff members and did not involve any “safeguarding issues” towards children.

According to an anonymous source who contacted The P&J, the allegations related to an incident that took place during a staff Christmas party on December 21.

A new letter circulated to parents has revealed that Mr Horsman will not be returning to the school.

The statement said the school would not be “divulging the specifics” and confirmed that a full HR “independent” investigation was now taking place.

‘Significant difficulties for all concerned’

It reads: “Stefan Horsman has decided to step down as headmaster and will not be returning to his post, acknowledging that recent allegations made about him, whether upheld by the school or not, have created significant difficulties for all concerned.

“He consider it is in the best interests of the school community for him to depart in an orderly fashion, ensuring a smooth transition, and has offered his resignation to enable that to happen.

“The school acknowledges Mr Horsman’s service and will now take steps to find a replacement as quickly as possible to minimise any further disruption. Mr Horsman has asked us to relay to staff colleagues, parents and pupils his best wishes for the future.”

Mr Horsman joined Albyn from Robert Gordon’s College, where he held the role of deputy head of the senior school, starting in 2012.

The headmaster, who has a degree from Oxford University, took up his position at Albyn School in April 2021.

David Starbuck has been acting head since the end of March and will continue in this role until a permanent replacement has been found.

The letter also confirmed that the investigation has now concluded, with the findings remaining “confidential”, although it will be referred to the General Teaching Council of Scotland.

‘The school acknowledges Mr Horsman’s service’

