Albyn headmaster Stefan Horsman quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Albyn headmaster Stefan Horsman quits

Head teacher steps down after probe into 'serious matter' believed to have taken place at the staff Christmas party.

By Chris Cromar
Stefan Horsman standing up.
Stefan Horsman has quit his role as Albyn School headmaster. Image: Albyn School.

Albyn School’s headmaster has quit his job amidst an investigation believed  to be in relation to his conduct at a staff Christmas party.

Stefan Horsman was put on a “paid leave of absence” earlier this year as school officials looked into allegations of a “serious matter”.

And now, in a letter to parents, seen by The Press and Journal, the school confirmed Mr Horsman was stepping down.

The private school – which is located in Queen’s Road in the west end of Aberdeen – sent a letter to parents in March confirming the matter concerned staff members and did not involve any “safeguarding issues” towards children.

According to an anonymous source who contacted The P&J, the allegations related to an incident that took place during a staff Christmas party on December 21.

Outside of Albyn School.
Albyn School is located on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen. Image: Albyn School.

A new letter circulated to parents has revealed that Mr Horsman will not be returning to the school.

The statement said the school would not be “divulging the specifics” and confirmed that a full HR “independent” investigation was now taking place.

‘Significant difficulties for all concerned’

It reads: “Stefan Horsman has decided to step down as headmaster and will not be returning to his post, acknowledging that recent allegations made about him, whether upheld by the school or not, have created significant difficulties for all concerned.

“He consider it is in the best interests of the school community for him to depart in an orderly fashion, ensuring a smooth transition, and has offered his resignation to enable that to happen.

“The school acknowledges Mr Horsman’s service and will now take steps to find a replacement as quickly as possible to minimise any further disruption. Mr Horsman has asked us to relay to staff colleagues, parents and pupils his best wishes for the future.”

Outside of Albyn School.
Albyn School also confirmed the investigation has been concluded. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Horsman joined Albyn from Robert Gordon’s College, where he held the role of deputy head of the senior school, starting in 2012.

The headmaster, who has a degree from Oxford University, took up his position at Albyn School in April 2021.

David Starbuck has been acting head since the end of March and will continue in this role until a permanent replacement has been found.

The letter also confirmed that the investigation has now concluded, with the findings remaining “confidential”, although it will be referred to the General Teaching Council of Scotland.

‘The school acknowledges Mr Horsman’s service’

A spokesman for Albyn School said: “Stefan Horsman has decided to step down as headmaster and will not be returning to his post, acknowledging that recent allegations made about him, whether upheld by the school or not, have created significant difficulties for all concerned.

“He considers it is in the best interests of the school community for him to depart in an orderly fashion, ensuring a smooth transition, and has offered his resignation to enable that to happen. The school acknowledges Mr Horsman’s service, and will now take steps to find a replacement as quickly as possible to minimise any further disruption.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aikenshill Highlands safari experience welcomed Emily Redmond, who met Erin the calf. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Have a cuddle with the wee coos at Foveran Highland Cow 'safari'
The closure of Dizzy's in Aberdeen comes after owner Lynne McIntyre warned of struggles on the high street.
Struggling Dizzy's clothes shop on Union Street CLOSES amid £20 million roadworks
To go with story by Daniel McKay. domestic assault Picture shows; Lewis Gibbs - dob 13 dec 89. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thug left partner with chunk of ear missing in sick attack hours after leaving…
The man has been named locally as Derek Stewart died in the Middlefield Crescent blaze last week.
Shock after man dies in Aberdeen flat blaze
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, A&E NHS Grampian
Two people taken to hospital after A90 crash near Newburgh
Aberdeen City Wardens with Torry in the background
Warden patrols to increase amid vandal fears as Torry Raac residents move out
Sonya Brock leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife
Chaiiwala restaurant on Union Street.
New Indian street food restaurant to open in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Grammar School. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 26/02/2019
Raider tagged after he caused nearly £10,000 damage to Aberdeen Grammar and post office
Binghill House needs future-proofed
New owners plan 'complete refurbishment' of million-pound Milltimber mansion

Conversation