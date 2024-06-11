Siblings to open new cafe in Dyce after food truck success

A brother and sister are set to open a new cafe in Dyce after the success of their food truck business.

Alex and Josh McKenzie, co-owners of Skoff Catering, have bought The Cloggy House on Dyce Drive.

The pair, who are both in their 20s, started with a catering truck in the area seven years ago.

They now have three food vans serving quality takeaway breakfasts and lunches and have quadrupled their sales since 2017.

The Deeside du0 are taking over local institution The Cloggy House, whose owners are retiring, thanks to funding support worth £400,000 from Royal Bank of Scotland.

‘Perfect time to make the jump’

Co-owner Alex said: “This has been a dream of ours since we opened our little van nearly seven years ago.

“We have always sat near The Cloggy House and whilst we wouldn’t have wanted to take over before now, with the previous owners retiring and our business thriving, this felt like the perfect time to make the jump.

“This deal has been invaluable in allowing us to take the next big step in our business model and we are determined to keep making these strides in the future.

“The bank team were so efficient and made the whole process a breeze.

“We cannot wait to keep making our signature food and bringing joy to our loyal customers who enjoy it.”

Tom Hyland, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “It is great to be able to support young entrepreneurs, like Josh and Alex, in their ventures.

“Still just in their twenties, they have taken it upon themselves to create a thriving business and pursue the steps to really take it to the next level.

“This is the sort of ambition we really value at Royal Bank of Scotland and we are truly excited to see where Skoff can take this business in the future.”