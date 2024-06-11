Siblings to open new cafe in Dyce after food truck success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Siblings to open new cafe in Dyce after food truck success

Skoff Catering, which started as a mobile catering business, is taking over The Cloggy House.

By Ellie Milne
Alex and Josh McKenzie in their food van
The siblings first launched Skoff Catering in 2017. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A brother and sister are set to open a new cafe in Dyce after the success of their food truck business.

Alex and Josh McKenzie, co-owners of Skoff Catering, have bought The Cloggy House on Dyce Drive.

The pair, who are both in their 20s, started with a catering truck in the area seven years ago.

Skoff food van
Skoff Catering now have three food vans. Image: Skoff.
The Cloggy House in Dyce
The siblings have bought The Cloggy House in Dyce. Image: Skoff.

They now have three food vans serving quality takeaway breakfasts and lunches and have quadrupled their sales since 2017.

The Deeside du0 are taking over local institution The Cloggy House, whose owners are retiring, thanks to funding support worth £400,000 from Royal Bank of Scotland.

‘Perfect time to make the jump’

Co-owner Alex said: “This has been a dream of ours since we opened our little van nearly seven years ago.

“We have always sat near The Cloggy House and whilst we wouldn’t have wanted to take over before now, with the previous owners retiring and our business thriving, this felt like the perfect time to make the jump.

“This deal has been invaluable in allowing us to take the next big step in our business model and we are determined to keep making these strides in the future.

Interior of The Cloggy House
The Cloggy House cafe has been taken over by Skoff Catering to be their new HQ. Image: Skoff.

“The bank team were so efficient and made the whole process a breeze.

“We cannot wait to keep making our signature food and bringing joy to our loyal customers who enjoy it.”

Tom Hyland, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “It is great to be able to support young entrepreneurs, like Josh and Alex, in their ventures.

“Still just in their twenties, they have taken it upon themselves to create a thriving business and pursue the steps to really take it to the next level.

“This is the sort of ambition we really value at Royal Bank of Scotland and we are truly excited to see where Skoff can take this business in the future.”

Conversation