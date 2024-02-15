Aberdeen’s Hadden Street to close for two years as major market project begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Hadden Street to close for two years as major market project begins

Construction offices will be based along the route as work takes place.

By Ben Hendry
The Hadden Street closure will eliminate one way of avoiding a fine.
The Hadden Street closure will eliminate one way of avoiding a fine. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Traffic will be banned from an Aberdeen city centre street as work on the multi-million-pound market project gets under way.

Hadden Street, just off Market Street, has still been accessible to drivers while bus gates have caused confusion – and thousands of pounds worth of fines – elsewhere in the centre.

People can use it to head in the direction of The Green since adjoining route was restricted to buses, taxis and bicycles last year.

It has even served as something of an “escape route” for unwitting motorists desperate to avoid the £60 penalty that would come with venturing further up Market Street.

The setts of Hadden Street will soon be out of bounds for motorists. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The proposed future view of the corner of Market Street and Hadden Street in Aberdeen. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
Here is how the new market complex would look on the junction of Hadden Street and Market Street. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Now papers from a top meeting of city taxi bosses and council roads officials reveal imminent plans to block it off.

The move could leave some with no choice but to face fines for driving through bus gates.

Hadden Street closure as ‘space would be required’

Aberdeen City Council’s engineering team leader, Vycki Ritson, told the local trade leaders about “major changes coming to the city centre”.

The Hadden Street closure will allow construction work to get going. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Work on a new market building, tipped to cost tens of millions, started last week.

Machinery is on the site as the early stages take shape.

The Press and Journal revealed that the “transformational” building will not be complete until 2026 – a year later than originally planned.

Documents going before members of the licensing committee next week explain that “space would be required to carry out those works”.

A cherry picker on site as work gets under way. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why do cars need to be banned?

Office buildings for those leading the construction effort will need to be located on Hadden Street.

Due to the bus gate restrictions on Market Street, this is “the only space available for deliveries in the area”.

This will mean more change for taxi customers, with the Union Street rank soon to be removed when roadworks take place along the Granite Mile.

Hadden Street closure measures will come into effect soon. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The papers continue: “Hadden Street would be closed to traffic for the duration of the works and that included the use of the taxi rank during that period of time.

“The taxi rank on Exchequer Row would be available as an alternative in the area.”

Taxi firms not consulted on last-minute Hadden Street closure

Cab firms were told the “confined nature” of the market site meant there would be
“limitations” on where else could be used for the office buildings.

Many vehicles use the route on a daily basis. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The market may be a few years away, but some progress is visible. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What do you think of the road closure plans? Let us know in our comments section below

As the request to close the street came in “at short notice”, it was not possible to consult the trade in advance of the decision being made.

The market is not due to open until the summer of 2026, which could mean a closure of approximately two years on Hadden Street.

Read more on the timeline for the major projects around Aberdeen city centre here.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jessica Rennie sitting on bench.
Community in mourning as girl, 10, who died in swimming pool tragedy named locally
Ryan Fleming of Shotz
Everything you need to know as opening date revealed for Shotz Pool hall at…
Tesco on Rousay Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Man hit Tesco security guard in head with vodka bottle
Emergency services at the scene.
Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car near Duthie Park in Aberdeen
Sarah Dingwall, head of income generation and business development at Aberdeen's Belmont Cinema, photographed outside the venue on Belmont Street.
Movie-mad mum's plan to raise £2m and reopen Aberdeen's Belmont Cinema
Edgar Teniuch. Image: DC Thomson
Man put on register for sexually assaulting Aberdeen police officer by kissing her hand
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt on holiday together.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoy luxury holiday as BrewDog boss asks her to…
Katie Ralfs, lecturer in Mental Health Nursing at RGU, has been described as "a much loved and well-respected colleague." Image: LinkedIn.
RGU pays tribute to 'kind, inspirational and supportive' lecturer following sudden death
The body of a man was found at Banff Harbour this morning. Image: JASPERIMAGE.
Body of man found at Banff Harbour
ASDA worker
Dyce Asda worker comes to the rescue of elderly woman unable to get home

Conversation