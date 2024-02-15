Aberdeen’s Hadden Street to close for two years as major market project begins

Traffic will be banned from an Aberdeen city centre street as work on the multi-million-pound market project gets under way.

Hadden Street, just off Market Street, has still been accessible to drivers while bus gates have caused confusion – and thousands of pounds worth of fines – elsewhere in the centre.

People can use it to head in the direction of The Green since adjoining route was restricted to buses, taxis and bicycles last year.

It has even served as something of an “escape route” for unwitting motorists desperate to avoid the £60 penalty that would come with venturing further up Market Street.

Now papers from a top meeting of city taxi bosses and council roads officials reveal imminent plans to block it off.

The move could leave some with no choice but to face fines for driving through bus gates.

Hadden Street closure as ‘space would be required’

Aberdeen City Council’s engineering team leader, Vycki Ritson, told the local trade leaders about “major changes coming to the city centre”.

Work on a new market building, tipped to cost tens of millions, started last week.

Machinery is on the site as the early stages take shape.

The Press and Journal revealed that the “transformational” building will not be complete until 2026 – a year later than originally planned.

Documents going before members of the licensing committee next week explain that “space would be required to carry out those works”.

Why do cars need to be banned?

Office buildings for those leading the construction effort will need to be located on Hadden Street.

Due to the bus gate restrictions on Market Street, this is “the only space available for deliveries in the area”.

This will mean more change for taxi customers, with the Union Street rank soon to be removed when roadworks take place along the Granite Mile.

The papers continue: “Hadden Street would be closed to traffic for the duration of the works and that included the use of the taxi rank during that period of time.

“The taxi rank on Exchequer Row would be available as an alternative in the area.”

Taxi firms not consulted on last-minute Hadden Street closure

Cab firms were told the “confined nature” of the market site meant there would be

“limitations” on where else could be used for the office buildings.

As the request to close the street came in “at short notice”, it was not possible to consult the trade in advance of the decision being made.

The market is not due to open until the summer of 2026, which could mean a closure of approximately two years on Hadden Street.

