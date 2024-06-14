Lonmay sisters ‘delighted’ with honesty box success

An honesty box set up by Buchan sisters has become a quick hit with the local community.

Lucy and Ruby Cross decided to set up an enterprise selling eggs outside their home in Lonmay.

The venture – called the Cross Coop honesty box – only launched last week, but already the girls are already struggling to keep up with demand.

The 8 and 12-year-old came up with the idea after their dream of moving to the countryside came true last year.

Fraserburgh sisters open honesty box

The Press and Journal spoke to their mum Lois, who explained: “Our family dream was living in the country.

“Our girls always wanted to build an honesty box, but initially we never got round to it as we took on a house renovation.

“But we thought that now was the right time to start their new hobby.”

The family purchased an old chicken coop on Facebook marketplace, which they freshly painted and added bunting to.

The family is already struggling to keep up with the demand for eggs and are looking to add a few more hens to their flock.

Lois and her girls currently own eight chickens and eight ducks – five of which the family rescued last year.

Lois added: “We rescued five chickens last year and it’s so good to see them back to health as when we rescued them, they were in a bad way.

“We look forward to helping more and to give them a good life.”

‘We’ve had sales every day’

All the money the girls make, they plan to save up and put towards more things to make and sell.

Lois said it isn’t so much about the money, but the thrill of “someone wanting to buy their eggs”.

“We thought we might have to buy the first sale. We prepared them that they might not sell and, if that happened, it didn’t matter as we had fun doing it,” she explained.

“But it’s only been a week and we’ve had sales everyday. The girls are so pleased.

“Everyone has been so positive and I think people have really enjoyed seeing something happy.”

Lois shared how Lucy and Ruby also make bracelets which they also hope to sell come time, along with sweets and homemade vegetables which they plan to grow.

“They are really enjoying the responsibility and it’s something different for them to do,” their mum said.

“Nowadays its hard for kids because a lot of things are around screens, so it’s nice to get outside.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls. It’s been great as they are learning that if you set your mind to something, then you can do it.”

The Cross Coop Honesty box is open from 9am until 8pm every night and the family has set up a Facebook page which they regularly update.

