Lonmay sisters ‘delighted’ with honesty box success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lonmay sisters ‘delighted’ with honesty box success

Lucy and Ruby Cross are selling eggs "fresh from the butt".

The Cross Coop Honesty box in Lonmay has sold out every day. Image: Lois Cross.
The Cross Coop Honesty box in Lonmay has sold out every day. Image: Lois Cross.
By Shanay Taylor

An honesty box set up by Buchan sisters has become a quick hit with the local community.

Lucy and Ruby Cross decided to set up an enterprise selling eggs outside their home in Lonmay.

The venture – called the Cross Coop honesty box – only launched last week, but already the girls are already struggling to keep up with demand.

The 8 and 12-year-old came up with the idea after their dream of moving to the countryside came true last year.

The girls making their chicken coop. Image: Lois Cross.

Fraserburgh sisters open honesty box

The Press and Journal spoke to their mum Lois, who explained: “Our family dream was living in the country.

“Our girls always wanted to build an honesty box, but initially we never got round to it as we took on a house renovation.

“But we thought that now was the right time to start their new hobby.”

The family purchased an old chicken coop on Facebook marketplace, which they freshly painted and added bunting to.

The Cross Coop honesty box in Lonmay. Image: Lois Cross.

The family is already struggling to keep up with the demand for eggs and are looking to add a few more hens to their flock.

Lois and her girls currently own eight chickens and eight ducks – five of which the family rescued last year.

Lois added: “We rescued five chickens last year and it’s so good to see them back to health as when we rescued them, they were in a bad way.

“We look forward to helping more and to give them a good life.”

The family rescue chickens. Image: Lois Cross.

‘We’ve had sales every day’

All the money the girls make, they plan to save up and put towards more things to make and sell.

Lois said it isn’t so much about the money, but the thrill of “someone wanting to buy their eggs”.

“We thought we might have to buy the first sale. We prepared them that they might not sell and, if that happened, it didn’t matter as we had fun doing it,” she explained.

“But it’s only been a week and we’ve had sales everyday. The girls are so pleased.

“Everyone has been so positive and I think people have really enjoyed seeing something happy.”

The girls can’t keep up with the demand. Image: Lois Cross.

Lois shared how Lucy and Ruby also make bracelets which they also hope to sell come time, along with sweets and homemade vegetables which they plan to grow.

“They are really enjoying the responsibility and it’s something different for them to do,” their mum said.

“Nowadays its hard for kids because a lot of things are around screens, so it’s nice to get outside.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls. It’s been great as they are learning that if you set your mind to something, then you can do it.”

The Cross Coop Honesty box is open from 9am until 8pm every night and the family has set up a Facebook page which they regularly update.

Have you visited the Cross Coop Honesty box? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Members of the Stonehaven Tolbooth Association and the historic harbour building. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Tolbooth restaurant boss reveals 'Michelin ambitions' as Stonehaven volunteers denied top-floor takeover of landmark
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who installed CCTV to record girlfriend also captured his own abusive actions
The Three Lums on Lewis Road.
Offshore worker left victim scarred after assault outside Aberdeen pub
Jacqui Jamieson and her husband-to-be George Walker.
'Today should have been our happiest': Fiancee's tribute to Aberdeen HGV driver George Walker…
Tennent’s "Get to Germany" teams.
Tennent's 'Get to Germany' race ends in nail-biting Munich finale - did our north-east…
Reaper in Fraserburgh, with two modern-day pelagic vessels behind her.
Reaper visits Fraserburgh on way to Portsoy
The former John Lewis building in Aberdeen, Norco House, could be converted into an entertainment complex including a go-karting circuit. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: John Lewis building planned to become new Aberdeen indoor go-karting venue
5
Bus services to be axed in major shake-up to Stagecoach operation. Image: Stagecoach North Scotland
'No longer sustainable': Stagecoach forced to axe bus services in major shake-up for the…
John Townsley
Aberdeen man dodges jail despite 'facilitator' role in $10,000 robbery bid
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Man who tried to torch Fraserburgh home with ex-partner inside was 'ill with love',…