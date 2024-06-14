Skye crofter deems Crofting Commission ‘corrupt’ over tenancy dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye crofter deems Crofting Commission ‘corrupt’ over tenancy dispute

The Crofting Commission states that it is a non-departmental public body which operates on a day-to-day basis independently of the government.

By Katrina Macarthur
Young crofter Magnus Burd has been left disheartened over the decision to award a croft to a retired banker.
Crofters and other locals on the Isle of Skye are up in arms over the Crofting Commission’s decision to assign a croft to a retired banker despite interest and objections from experienced local crofting families.

Magnus Burd, 29, who applied for the vacant croft which lies just one mile from his current home in north Skye, has argued that the Crofting Commission is “incompetent” and “corrupt”.

The Crofting Commission states that its principal function is regulating crofting, re-organising crofting, promoting the interests of crofting and keeping under review matters relating to crofting.

‘Incompetent and corrupt’ says young crofter

However, Mr Burd says the organisation is doing nothing to support the industry and young people into crofting.

He currently has hill shares and apportionment of around 40 acres but is still waiting for the Crofting Commission to finalise paperwork so he can actively start using the land.

Magnus has experience in agriculture both on the island itself and in Australia.

“The Crofting Commission is meant to be there to help us crofters but many of us feel the organisation is becoming more of a hindrance than a supporting body,” said Mr Burd.

“Prior to applying for the vacant croft, I put in a decrofting application to build a new home on the current croft I farm.

“We had to wait 12 months with no correspondence from the Crofting Commission before we were told that they had no copy of our application, despite it being sent by recorded delivery and via email.

‘The organisation is becoming more of a hindrance than a supporting body’

“Unfortunately, by the time we re-started our application and it was approved, the pandemic resulted in material prices increasing massively.”

Now, Mr Burd has been left disheartened over the Commission’s decision to award the croft to a retired professional with no generation coming behind them and little if any experience in crofting.

He is one of at least two prospective young tenants who applied an interest in the croft.

“I’m under the age of 30, have a family and have been working with crofters for almost 20 years,” said Mr Burd.

Locals fear that the croft will be used for rewilding and planting native woodland.

“My grandfather had a considerable role aiding crofters for decades on the island as an advisor as well as my dad giving legal aid through his career as a solicitor and lawyer.

“I can fence and shear and have experience working with livestock both on the island and working in New Zealand.

“My intention for the croft was for animal husbandry for home kill, and when I needed to leave the ground fallow or clear for silage I’d have the contingency space of an apportionment nearby.

“Unfortunately, all this was not good enough for the Crofting Commission.”

Local grazings committee submits objection to Crofting Commission

James Stephenson, clerk of the local Kingsburgh grazings committee said: “The committee has objected on a whole to the Crofting Commission’s decision. We would prefer to see the croft go to somebody at the beginning of their crofting journey, not somebody in retirement with no experience of crofting.”

Another local crofter said that the retired banker has plans for rewilding on the croft and to plant areas of the land with native woodland.

The Press & Journal contacted the Crofting Commission for comment on three occasions but there was no response.