Skye crofter deems Crofting Commission ‘corrupt’ over tenancy dispute

Crofters and other locals on the Isle of Skye are up in arms over the Crofting Commission’s decision to assign a croft to a retired banker despite interest and objections from experienced local crofting families.

Magnus Burd, 29, who applied for the vacant croft which lies just one mile from his current home in north Skye, has argued that the Crofting Commission is “incompetent” and “corrupt”.

The Crofting Commission states that its principal function is regulating crofting, re-organising crofting, promoting the interests of crofting and keeping under review matters relating to crofting.

‘Incompetent and corrupt’ says young crofter

However, Mr Burd says the organisation is doing nothing to support the industry and young people into crofting.

He currently has hill shares and apportionment of around 40 acres but is still waiting for the Crofting Commission to finalise paperwork so he can actively start using the land.

“The Crofting Commission is meant to be there to help us crofters but many of us feel the organisation is becoming more of a hindrance than a supporting body,” said Mr Burd.

“Prior to applying for the vacant croft, I put in a decrofting application to build a new home on the current croft I farm.

“We had to wait 12 months with no correspondence from the Crofting Commission before we were told that they had no copy of our application, despite it being sent by recorded delivery and via email.

‘The organisation is becoming more of a hindrance than a supporting body’

“Unfortunately, by the time we re-started our application and it was approved, the pandemic resulted in material prices increasing massively.”

Now, Mr Burd has been left disheartened over the Commission’s decision to award the croft to a retired professional with no generation coming behind them and little if any experience in crofting.

He is one of at least two prospective young tenants who applied an interest in the croft.

“I’m under the age of 30, have a family and have been working with crofters for almost 20 years,” said Mr Burd.

“My grandfather had a considerable role aiding crofters for decades on the island as an advisor as well as my dad giving legal aid through his career as a solicitor and lawyer.

“I can fence and shear and have experience working with livestock both on the island and working in New Zealand.

“My intention for the croft was for animal husbandry for home kill, and when I needed to leave the ground fallow or clear for silage I’d have the contingency space of an apportionment nearby.

“Unfortunately, all this was not good enough for the Crofting Commission.”

Local grazings committee submits objection to Crofting Commission

James Stephenson, clerk of the local Kingsburgh grazings committee said: “The committee has objected on a whole to the Crofting Commission’s decision. We would prefer to see the croft go to somebody at the beginning of their crofting journey, not somebody in retirement with no experience of crofting.”

Another local crofter said that the retired banker has plans for rewilding on the croft and to plant areas of the land with native woodland.

The Press & Journal contacted the Crofting Commission for comment on three occasions but there was no response.