‘Our roofs could be blown off’: Huge St Cyrus whisky hangars approved despite neighbours’ ‘explosion’ fears

Villagers raised concerns for their health and safety - while warning of a "potential disaster" at the site.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
One of the St Cyrus sheds that will soon store Scotland's national drink. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
One of the St Cyrus sheds that will soon store Scotland's national drink. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Three huge sheds near St Cyrus will soon be used to store hundreds of whisky casks – despite next door neighbours claiming they will be left living in fear of “toxic” fumes and potential explosions.

Chapelton-based Snowdrop Developments lodged the plans with Aberdeenshire Council on behalf of a mystery global whisky giant.

Applicant Ross Foster revealed the unknown whisky company has 8,500 whisky casks stored in 34 locations across Scotland.

But, they argued they needed the St Cyrus site to allow their business to grow.

One of the St Cyrus barns.
One of the St Cyrus barns that will soon store hundreds of whisky casks. Image: Snowdrop Developments

Mr Foster said his clients were attracted to the north-east site due to its rural location and the fresh, clean coastal air.

Under the plan, three agricultural sheds, last used for grain and farming machinery, will be used to store the booze.

Up to three members of staff would be on hand to take care of the stock.

Meanwhile, the firm is eyeing up plans to convert the existing roundhouse on the farm site into a whisky tasting room.

St Cyrus neighbour warned of ‘potential disaster’

But the proposal was met with some opposition as nine letters of objection were sent to Aberdeenshire Council.

The application went before members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee recently.

Neighbour Michael Ellery revealed he lives just seven metres away from one of the barns.

St Cyrus roundhouse
The roundhouse shown here could become a whisky tasting room under future plans. Image: Snowdrop Developments

The objector raised concerns for his health, safety and wellbeing – and warned of a “potential disaster” at the site.

Mr Ellery explained: “Whisky is highly flammable and ethanol given off by the maturation process is explosive and highly toxic.

“If a fire or explosion occurs, our roofs will be blown off.”

The neighbour also believed the barns were “not fit for purpose”.

‘We’re not overreacting’

Meanwhile fellow objector Pat Bailey also raised health worries.

She has lived in Commieston for 13 years and admitted she “never felt at risk or at harm” from work carried out at the farm.

But she feared this would all change if the whisky storage plan went ahead.

Mrs Bailey claimed there would be a “significant” impact on residents’ health due to potential ethanol vapors.

whisky barrels in storage.
The three barns will soon be full of whisky barrels, like the ones seen here. Image: Shutterstock

She told the committee those living around the site would not be able to open their windows again…

Mrs Bailey explained: “These vapors cause skin irritation, damage to eyes, shortage of breath, sickness and vomiting.

“We’ve done extensive research, we’re not stupid and we’re not overreacting.

“We want businesses to survive but we are trying to protect our lives and homes.”

The fearful neighbour also voiced her concerns that black mould would stain the surrounding buildings.

What did council chiefs say about it?

But senior planner Gregor Spence tried to quell any safety concerns by likening the development to a household boiler.

He explained: “When operated appropriately, there shouldn’t be a significant risk of fire, explosion or any type of safety measure.”

The barns at St Cyrus.
The barns at St Cyrus. Image: Snowdrop Developments

Mr Spence noted comments from the council’s environmental health team, who said that the health risks of inhaling or swallowing ethanol are “considered to be limited”.

Following debate, councillor George Carr suggested the plan be approved.

He said: “The age of these casks being stored would mean less emissions in this instance.

“I’m not seeing much else that we can refuse on.”

The committee went on to unanimously grant the application.

Conversation