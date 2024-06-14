Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans being submitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans being submitted

The former residential school could house a respite space for families of children with cancer and dementia sufferers.

By John Ross
The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

A group aiming to convert a Black Isle landmark into a respite centre will submit final plans by the end of this month.

The Raddery House Ltd (RHL) project wants to create a free community hub. It will help families of children with cancer and other conditions.

It also aims to provide indoor and outdoor facilities for people with dementia and a meeting place with café on the seven-acre campus.

The group is holding an ‘open gates’ event this Saturday and Sunday. It will allow local people to view the plans for the Black Isle Rural Community Hub (BIRCH).

Raddery: What happens next?

RHL want to secure Raddery House and woods from Highland Council via a community asset transfer with a decision expected in September.

If the bid does not succeed it is feared the property will be sold for commercial use.

Drawing shows plans for the Black Isle Rural Community Hub
The plans will go on display at a weekend community event

The building once housed Raddery School, a therapeutic centre for children with special needs. It was founded in 1978 by David Dean who was principal.

The school closed in 2000 and the site has been unused since 2017, falling into disrepair.

Mr Dean worked there until 1995. He backed the new plans when he and his wife Valery visited last year, their first visit in nearly 28 years.

He said the RHL plans were “very exciting” and in line with the thinking at the time Raddery was opened as a school.

An inclusive support hub

RHS chair Bev Smith says the group’s focus is to “establish an inclusive support hub”. They want to “fill gaps in provision and helping people thrive in these challenging times”.

“The best place to share our vision is standing on site at Raddery House.

“We extend a warm welcome to all and hope the community and friends can spare an hour to come along and chat.”

Raddery House was in existence along with the stable building in the 1800s.

Bev Smith, David Dean, former school driver Stewart Hiddleston and Valery Dean at the site last year.
Bev Smith, David Dean, former school driver Stewart Hiddleston and Valery Dean at the site last year. Image Jasperimage

The site also includes a sports hall, two classrooms, a workshop, two cottages and a stable block.

Raddery Woods comprise just under 20 acres of mainly beech woodland.

The house, grounds and woods were gifted to the burgh of Ross and Cromarty in 1952 by General Noel Salvesen of Teaninich.

Ownership of the property transferred from Ross and Cromarty to the Highland Council in 1975.

