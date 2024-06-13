Man injured by lorry on A90 at Marykirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man injured by lorry on A90 at Marykirk

Road was closed and emergency services are on the scene.

By Louise Glen
A90 at Laurencekirk. Image: Google.
A90 at Laurencekirk. Image: Google.

A man has been hit by a lorry on the A90 at Marykirk.

The road has been closed southbound with drivers asked to avoid the area.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, his condition is unknown.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the main Aberdeenshire route between Aberdeen and Dundee.

The road was closed at 5.05am this morning.

It is closed between the Marykirk junction and the North Water Bridge junction.

A police spokesperson said: “The A90 is currently closed at Marykirk, following a crash involving a lorry and a male pedestrian.

“The incident took place around 5.05am today, Thursday, 13 June.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing at the scene.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

Traffic Scotland on X, formerly Twitter, said: “A90 – Laurencekirk closed southbound from Marykirk junction to North Water Bridge junction.

“Please avoid the area, if possible.”

A diversion is in place.

The fire service has not been in attendance.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

