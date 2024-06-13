Man injured by lorry on A90 at Marykirk

A man has been hit by a lorry on the A90 at Marykirk.

The road has been closed southbound with drivers asked to avoid the area.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, his condition is unknown.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the main Aberdeenshire route between Aberdeen and Dundee.

The road was closed at 5.05am this morning.

It is closed between the Marykirk junction and the North Water Bridge junction.

A police spokesperson said: “The A90 is currently closed at Marykirk, following a crash involving a lorry and a male pedestrian.

“The incident took place around 5.05am today, Thursday, 13 June.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing at the scene.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

Traffic Scotland on X, formerly Twitter, said: “A90 – Laurencekirk closed southbound from Marykirk junction to North Water Bridge junction.

“Please avoid the area, if possible.”

A diversion is in place.

The fire service has not been in attendance.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

