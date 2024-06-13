A96 weekend roadworks postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 weekend roadworks postponed

The resurfacing work near Huntly was due to start on Friday and last until Sunday.

By Graham Fleming
The A96 near Huntly was set to close. Image: Paul Glendell
The A96 near Huntly was set to close. Image: Paul Glendell

Roadworks that were set to close the A96 this weekend have been postponed.

The resurfacing project near Cairnie has been put on hold ahead of a forecast of “adverse weather”.

Temporary traffic lights had already been installed in preparation for the closure, and drivers were facing a diversion spanning over 30 miles.

The work will take place later this year. Image: Shutterstock.

An Amey spokesperson said:” Due to adverse weather, this scheme has been postponed.

“The scheme will be rescheduled for a future date later this year. Information will be issued once work details are confirmed.”

Met Office forecasts “heavy rain”

The Met Office has forecasted a period of “heavy rain” in Huntly throughout Friday with a chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be “mostly dry” with some light showers between 10am and 7pm.

The work was due to take place between the Cairnie junction and 520 metres south of Windyraw junction on the Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The diversion would take motorists through Dufftown, Craigallachie and back onto the A96 via Keith.

Amey – the infrastructure support organisation undertaking the work – said the six-figure maintenance was “essential” to fix defects.

Drivers were braced for a diversion spanning over 30 miles. Image: Amey.

They explained: “Amey is undertaking surfacing improvements on the A96 to the north of Huntly between Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 19.

“The £330,000 project, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address defects on more than 750 metres of the A96 road surface near the village of Cairnie.

“To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the essential maintenance will be carried out initially under overnight convoy and temporary traffic lights during weekdays, followed by a full weekend road closure of the A96.

“The resurfacing will benefit nearly 7,300 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.”

Conversation