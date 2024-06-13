A96 weekend roadworks postponed

Roadworks that were set to close the A96 this weekend have been postponed.

The resurfacing project near Cairnie has been put on hold ahead of a forecast of “adverse weather”.

Temporary traffic lights had already been installed in preparation for the closure, and drivers were facing a diversion spanning over 30 miles.

An Amey spokesperson said:” Due to adverse weather, this scheme has been postponed.

“The scheme will be rescheduled for a future date later this year. Information will be issued once work details are confirmed.”

Met Office forecasts “heavy rain”

The Met Office has forecasted a period of “heavy rain” in Huntly throughout Friday with a chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be “mostly dry” with some light showers between 10am and 7pm.

The work was due to take place between the Cairnie junction and 520 metres south of Windyraw junction on the Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The diversion would take motorists through Dufftown, Craigallachie and back onto the A96 via Keith.

Amey – the infrastructure support organisation undertaking the work – said the six-figure maintenance was “essential” to fix defects.

They explained: “Amey is undertaking surfacing improvements on the A96 to the north of Huntly between Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 19.

“The £330,000 project, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address defects on more than 750 metres of the A96 road surface near the village of Cairnie.

“To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the essential maintenance will be carried out initially under overnight convoy and temporary traffic lights during weekdays, followed by a full weekend road closure of the A96.

“The resurfacing will benefit nearly 7,300 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.”