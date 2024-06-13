Stonehaven road closed as firefighters battle tractor fire

The A957 Slug Road is closed at Stonehaven due to a tractor fire.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze after being called to the scene just after 2pm this afternoon.

Four appliances and a water carrier were deployed.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A957 is closed in both directions at Stonehaven due to a tractor on fire.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.”

