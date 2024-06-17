Eyesore Auchenblae toilets to REOPEN as neighbour tells of strangers pleading to use his loo for the last seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Eyesore Auchenblae toilets to REOPEN as neighbour tells of strangers pleading to use his loo for the last seven years

The Auchenblae Parks Committee will take ownership of the building from Aberdeenshire Council for just £1.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Peter Clark and David Sutherland of the Auchenblae Parks Committee next to the village toilets
Peter Clark and David Sutherland of the Auchenblae Parks Committee next to the village toilets. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Auchenblae’s public toilets will soon be reopening after seven years – to prevent visitors to the village relying on residents to let them use their own loos.

Members of the Auchenblae Parks Committee will take ownership of the MacKenzie Avenue building from Aberdeenshire Council for just £1.

The Auchenblae public toilets on MacKenzie Avenue. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Officers decided to close the Auchenblae site for good in 2017.

The site was due to be put on the market, but the community asset transfer request was received just in the nick of time.

Why did the Parks Committee get control of the village toilets?

Auchenblae Parks Committee run a number of sites in the village including The Den, and they are also responsible for the golf club toilets.

Signs pointing to the toilets are still in place despite the fact they have been closed for the last seven years. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee has now stamped the transfer.

The committee will split the building in two with toilets and baby changing facilities on one side and much needed storage in another.

Holidaymakers rely on residents’ loos

David Sutherland of the Auchenblae Parks Committee told us Auchenblae is a “hidden gem for tourism” – but is getting increasingly popular.

And he revealed the change would prevent strangers from coming into his home and using his own loo.

Residents living nearby have had to let tourists in to their homes to let them use their toilets. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He said: “My house is right next to the building, and I’ve had several holidaymakers use my toilet.

“I was in my office working one day and my wife said there was someone in our downstairs toilet.

“I’ve seen first-hand a need for public toilets in the community.”

Group chairman Peter Clark added: “We get a lot of people coming through in the summer, the shop gets folk in asking for a toilet all the time.”

Improvements to be made to ‘1980s monstrosity’

The duo admitted they saw the transfer as a chance to make the heart of Auchenblae nicer for visitors and residents alike.

Peter remarked: “It’s a shame because we’ve got this beautiful village and then we have this 1980s monstrosity dilapidated building just sitting there.”

Peter Clark and David Sutherland next to the Auchenblae public toilets. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But why did they decide to alter the building to add storage?

“We’ve got a village hall that is bursting at the seams with toys and kits, the Scouts and pre-school groups are struggling for space,” Peter explained.

“We’ve got a massive football shed that is filled with community group stuff but it is right outside the village.

“At least if it’s here, it’s a lot more accessible.”

When will the Auchenblae public toilets reopen?

The building is in need of an upgrade as David noted: “It’s a bit of an eyesore at the moment”.

“We looked at changing the guttering, painting the roof eaves and doors, that’s something we can do quickly.

“Inside the building is in excellent condition, we could open them immediately.”

A note explaining the community asset transfer request can be found on the door of the Auchenblae public toilets. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

However, the floor needs refreshed and the partition wall needs to be built.

But committee members are confident they can reopen the toilets within the next year.

Community keen to use storage space for other uses

While items will be stored in the other half of the building initially, Peter says there is “all sorts of possibilities” for the site.

He admitted there is quite a bit of interest in the space and lots of ideas are swirling around.

Peter Clark and David Sutherland say the priority is to get the toilets reopen as soon as possible. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“It would be nice to turn it into a hub or information area.

“There’s folk in the village that want to run one-off classes or a pop-up shop there.

“One guy wants to make it into a gym but I’m not sure there’s enough space,” he says with a chuckle.

“The priority is to secure the building, repair it and reopen the toilets.”

Tolbooth restaurant boss reveals ‘Michelin ambitions’ as Stonehaven volunteers denied top-floor takeover of landmark

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Albanian gangsters forced man to tend £110,000 Aberdeen cannabis farm
Sam Heughan of Outlander fame with William Peake of Twin Peakes Fly Fishing
Outlander star Sam Heughan takes fishing lessons in Aberdeenshire
Mint Velvet: The new womenswear store heading for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Mint Velvet Aberdeen location revealed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dangerous mugger marched victim around Aberdeen city centre at knifepoint
This week's round-up features a row over a fence in Aberdeen
West end man's garden plans scuppered after 'nuisance' complaints about fence from Aberdeen neighbours
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find
Jon S Baird and Belmont Cinema
North-east director hopes to see Tetris on the big screen at reopened Belmont Cinema
Jordan Gall had almost 100 hours of child abuse videos on his phone.
Notorious north-east paedophile had toddler murder video among sick collection on phone
Andrea Marcantoni proposes to Valentina Duca at the Midsummer Beer Happening on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Woman leaps into fiance's arms after getting engaged at Stonehaven beer festival
Emergency services on the scene. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 32, charged after multiple emergency services called to Tillydrone 'disturbance'

Conversation