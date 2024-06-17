Aberdeen FC New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin arrives in the Granite City The Dons manager has been joined in Scotland by his assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson By Paul Third June 17 2024, 12:20 pm June 17 2024, 12:20 pm Share New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin arrives in the Granite City Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6504595/new-aberdeen-boss-jimmy-thelin-arrives-in-the-granite-city/ Copy Link 0 comment New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC, New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and his backroom staff have arrived in Scotland. The former Elfsborg boss and his assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson have checked in at Cormack Park to begin work with the Dons. Thelin, Bajrami and Persson’s arrival comes a week ahead of the first-team squad’s return for pre-season training. The new Dons boss has already added to his squad ahead of the new campaign, with the signing of Nigerian striker Peter Ambrose and Shelbourne defender Gavin Molloy announced on Friday. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC.
