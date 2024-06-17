New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin arrives in the Granite City

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and his backroom staff have arrived in Scotland.

The former Elfsborg boss and his assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson have checked in at Cormack Park to begin work with the Dons.

Thelin, Bajrami and Persson’s arrival comes a week ahead of the first-team squad’s return for pre-season training.

The new Dons boss has already added to his squad ahead of the new campaign, with the signing of Nigerian striker Peter Ambrose and Shelbourne defender Gavin Molloy announced on Friday.