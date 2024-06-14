Caley Thistle’s Cameron Harper completes move to Carlisle United

Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper has completed a move to Carlisle United on a three-year deal.

Inverness say they have settled on an undisclosed transfer agreement for the 22-year-old, who came through their youth ranks from the age of 11.

As revealed by the Press and Journal last week, Harper has settled upon the recently relegated English League Two outfit as his next destination after his Inverness contract expired.

The 22-year-old was among Caley Jags’ standout performers in a disappointing campaign, which saw Duncan Ferguson’s men relegated to League One.

After signing professionally with his hometown club in 2018, Harper spent time on loan with Elgin City the following year.

He made his first team breakthrough under John Robertson in 2020 and has gone on to make 164 appearances, netting 12 goals.

Carlisle thrilled to get deal over the line

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: “We’re delighted. We’ve been speaking to Cameron and Inverness for a good few weeks now, so I’m delighted to get it done.

“I think he’s a good addition to the squad, he’s a good age, he’s still a young guy but he’s played over 130 games at a good level. He’s a player who I think will add to the squad so I’m pleased to get it done.

“He’s an exciting player and I think there’s more to come. I think you’ve got to have a mix of youngsters and experience in the squad, and from all of the conversations I’ve had with Cameron, his father and his agent, I can see he’s got a fire in his belly and he wants to come and do really well.

“He’s really enjoyed being at Inverness and he’s really thankful for what they’ve done with him over his career, he’s been there for a long time, but he’s desperate to come here and show everybody what he can do.”