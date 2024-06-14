Caley Thistle’s Cameron Harper completes move to Carlisle United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Cameron Harper completes move to Carlisle United

Harper was out of contract following Caley Jags' relegation to League One.

By Andy Skinner
Cameron Harper at full-time after his goal rescued a point for Caley Thistle against Arbroath in the Championship.
Cameron Harper in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper has completed a move to Carlisle United on a three-year deal.

Inverness say they have settled on an undisclosed transfer agreement for the 22-year-old, who came through their youth ranks from the age of 11.

As revealed by the Press and Journal last week, Harper has settled upon the recently relegated English League Two outfit as his next destination after his Inverness contract expired.

The 22-year-old was among Caley Jags’ standout performers in a disappointing campaign, which saw Duncan Ferguson’s men relegated to League One.

Cameron Harper. Image: SNS

After signing professionally with his hometown club in 2018, Harper spent time on loan with Elgin City the following year.

He made his first team breakthrough under John Robertson in 2020 and has gone on to make 164 appearances, netting 12 goals.

Carlisle thrilled to get deal over the line

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: “We’re delighted. We’ve been speaking to Cameron and Inverness for a good few weeks now, so I’m delighted to get it done.

“I think he’s a good addition to the squad, he’s a good age, he’s still a young guy but he’s played over 130 games at a good level. He’s a player who I think will add to the squad so I’m pleased to get it done.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson. Image: Shutterstock.

“He’s an exciting player and I think there’s more to come. I think you’ve got to have a mix of youngsters and experience in the squad, and from all of the conversations I’ve had with Cameron, his father and his agent, I can see he’s got a fire in his belly and he wants to come and do really well.

“He’s really enjoyed being at Inverness and he’s really thankful for what they’ve done with him over his career, he’s been there for a long time, but he’s desperate to come here and show everybody what he can do.”

Conversation