Aberdeen street closed as firefighters secure loose chimneys

An Aberdeen street has been cordoned off following concerns of falling masonry.

Aberdeen City Council called in firefighters today to secure several loose chimneys on Rose Street.

Two fire appliances remain at the scene as firefighters work to stabilise the structures.

The street, located between Union Street and Skene Street, has been sealed off following concerns for public safety.

Firefighters work to secure loose chimneys

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted to the concerns by council officials at 11.30am this morning.

Appliances from Central Station and North Anderson Drive were tasked to the incident.

Firefighters have been using the aerial on the height appliance to reach the roof before using small tools to secure the chimneys into place.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.