Mint Velvet Aberdeen location revealed

The high street womenswear brand is planning a £200,000 refit for their new Granite City store.

By Shanay Taylor
Mint Velvet: The new womenswear store heading for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Mint Velvet: The new womenswear store heading for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

An Aberdeen shopping centre is getting ready to welcome womenswear brand Mint Velvet.

The high street clothing shop revealed earlier this month that it will open its first branch in the Granite City.

Today, The Press and Journal can reveal that the popular brand is set to open in Union Square.

Details of a £200,000 refit for the unit have also been released.

Joules store in Union Square with the windows covered.
Joules store in Union Square has closed. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

The store will move into unit 7 of the shopping mall, which is the former Joules store.

Mint Velvet previously announced the news in a recruitment post for a store manager to run the Granite City location.

Union Square to welcome Mint Velvet

It said: “Mint Velvet will be opening its doors in Aberdeen later this year!”

The post also hinted at a date for the opening with the new hire required to start in August.

The job advert continued: “We are looking for passionate, driven and collaborative individuals to join the team, at all levels. If successful, you would be required to start from August 2024.”

Before the shop opens, there is set to be a £200,000 refurbishment on the unit, so it can be “more reflective of a Mint Velvet store environment.”

£200,000 refurbishment to be carried out

Works to the shop comprise of the removal of any existing shop-fit, reconfiguration and redecoration throughout.

This will include the removal of the existing shopfront, and installation of a new metal frame glazed shopfront and metal fascia panel.

Exterior of Mint Velvet store.
Mint Velvet will open in the former Joules store.

As well as new illuminated cut-out letter signage and an illuminated projecting sign which will also be installed.

What is Mint Velvet?

Mint Velvet has three stores in Glasgow and two in Edinburgh. The new Granite City branch will be its first venture in the north-east of Scotland.

The womenswear brand was founded in 2009 and is known for ‘relaxed glamour and comfort with luxurious yet wearable fashion trends’.

The label has become popular with celebrities, influencers and even royals, with Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice reported to be fans.

When will Mint Velvet open in Union Square?

Exterior of Union Square shopping centre.
Union Square. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.

Although an opening date for the store has not yet been confirmed, Mint Velvet is expected to open in Union Square later this year.

The Press and Journal has contacted Mint Velvet and Union Square for comment.

Are you looking forward to Mint Velvet opening in Union Square? Let us know in the comments below.

