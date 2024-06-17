All you need to know as Backyard street food pop-up returns to Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

All you need to know as Backyard street food pop-up returns to Aberdeen beach

The outdoor market, which started during the pandemic to help vendors get their dishes in front of customers, is coming back.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Backyard Aberdeen
Backyard street food market is returning to Aberdeen Beach this summer. Image: Kenny Elrick

A popular street food market will be coming back to Aberdeen this summer.

Street food pop-up ‘Backyard’ was created in 2021, during the pandemic, as a way to help businesses get their dishes in front of customers.

The outdoor market was deemed as a “complete success” as it welcomed more than 40,000 people during the summer months.

Today, Codona’s Amusement Park has revealed that Backyard will be coming back to the Granite City.

Several popular Aberdeen restaurants and food vendors have confirmed their presence at the food market, which will be located at Aberdeen Beach.

Backyard will also join the Euro 2024 madness and will show the games on a 200-square-foot LED screen whilst providing the best food and drinks at the beach.

Man buys food Aberdeen
The outdoor market was a success in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick

What food vendors will be at ‘Backyard’ at Aberdeen Beach?

Several well-known Aberdeen restaurants have confirmed their presence at Aberdeen Beach this summer.

While some of these will be veterans returning to the market, Backyard will also see two newcomers.

Vendors returning to Backyard:  

New vendors at Backyard: 

  • We Love Crumble
  • The Hot Chip

But it is not all about food, as the site will also sell drinks in collaboration with Fierce Beer, cocktails curated by Ten Dollar Shake and spirits supplied by House of Botanicals.

When will ‘Backyard’ return to Aberdeen Beach?

Backyard will be running every weekend from Friday June 28 to Sunday August 25.

The market will also run on some extra midweek days and evenings for the Euros matches.

Aberdeen’s Backyard had 40,000 visitors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick

The site will be showing the remaining games on a 200-square screen.

The popular street food market will be at Aberdeen Beach the following days:

  • Every Friday 5pm – 10pm
  • Every Saturday 12noon – 10pm
  • Every Sunday 12noon – 7pm
  • Selected additional dates & times to coincide with Euros matches

