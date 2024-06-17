All you need to know as Backyard street food pop-up returns to Aberdeen beach

A popular street food market will be coming back to Aberdeen this summer.

Street food pop-up ‘Backyard’ was created in 2021, during the pandemic, as a way to help businesses get their dishes in front of customers.

The outdoor market was deemed as a “complete success” as it welcomed more than 40,000 people during the summer months.

Today, Codona’s Amusement Park has revealed that Backyard will be coming back to the Granite City.

Several popular Aberdeen restaurants and food vendors have confirmed their presence at the food market, which will be located at Aberdeen Beach.

Backyard will also join the Euro 2024 madness and will show the games on a 200-square-foot LED screen whilst providing the best food and drinks at the beach.

What food vendors will be at ‘Backyard’ at Aberdeen Beach?

Several well-known Aberdeen restaurants have confirmed their presence at Aberdeen Beach this summer.

While some of these will be veterans returning to the market, Backyard will also see two newcomers.

Vendors returning to Backyard:

New vendors at Backyard:

We Love Crumble

The Hot Chip

But it is not all about food, as the site will also sell drinks in collaboration with Fierce Beer, cocktails curated by Ten Dollar Shake and spirits supplied by House of Botanicals.

When will ‘Backyard’ return to Aberdeen Beach?

Backyard will be running every weekend from Friday June 28 to Sunday August 25.

The market will also run on some extra midweek days and evenings for the Euros matches.

The site will be showing the remaining games on a 200-square screen.

The popular street food market will be at Aberdeen Beach the following days: