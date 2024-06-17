Meet the former professional footballer from Iran who is looking for a new club in Scotland

A former professional footballer from Iran is hoping to kick-start his career in the north-east of Scotland.

Rafe Saeydi is an asylum seeker who has been living in Aberdeen since August last year after being forced to flee Iran to escape persecution after campaigning for women’s rights.

The 29-year-old’s wife and 10-year-old daughter are still in Iran.

Saeydi, who is a striker, represented Iran at youth level and went on to play for several professional teams.

He is now playing in the Aberdeen amateur leagues but hopes a senior club in the north-east of Scotland will take a chance on him.

He said: “I would love to play for a professional club over here.

“I played for several teams in Iran, including Naft Masjid Suleiman who played in the Persian Gulf Pro League and Navad Urmia and Keshavarz Bukan, who played in the second tier.

“I played football for Iran at indoor and outdoor football. I played for Iran at under-19 level and under-21 level.”

Aim is to play at a higher level

Saeydi was spotted playing football on Aberdeen beach by the manager of Sunday amateur side Malibu who invited him to play for the club.

The Iranian has enjoyed getting back on the pitch – but would love to play at a higher level in Scotland.

He said: “I want to join a professional team where I can train every day.

“I play for two teams in Aberdeen in the amateur leagues – Glentanar Reflex on a Saturday and Malibu on a Sunday.

“I have been man of the match a couple of times. I scored a hat-trick last week for Malibu.

“It has been really enjoyable.”

There was a concern Saeydi would be unable to join a professional club in Scotland if he was still registered to a team in Iran but the striker is confident he is free to join a new team.

Saeydi, who also worked as an architect in Iran, said: “When I left Iran my registration with the Iranian FA was closed so I’m sure I am free to play now if I can find a club.”

Former Caley and Buckie Thistle player Dave Gibson, who has seen Saeydi play, believes he is good enough to make the step up.

He said: “Rafe is clearly a talented player well capable of playing at a higher level – he has a great touch and is difficult to mark.”

Ken Mackintosh, a retired principal teacher from Harlaw Academy, is a deacon at Crown Terrace Baptist Church who have been supporting Saeydi during his asylum process.

He said: “We are looking after several dozen asylum seekers from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and Ethiopia.

“We are hoping Rafe is pretty close to gaining the right to work.

“He is a brilliant football player and he has been scoring goals regularly for Malibu.

“He played indoor football or futsal internationally until he was 23.

“He needs to be playing at a higher level. He has just turned 29 so he has a few years left of being able to play at a good level.

“I certainly think if a Highland League team looked at him they would snap him up as he is a superb player.”