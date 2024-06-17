Bikers wrongly issued with Aberdeen LEZ fines as council apologise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bikers wrongly issued with Aberdeen LEZ fines as council apologise

Motorbikes and mopeds are exempt from the new LEZ.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen City Council were forced to apologise for the blunder. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.
Bikers have been wrongly fined for entering Aberdeen’s Low Emission Zone.

Aberdeen City Council has been forced to apologise for the blunder, with those affected able to cancel the £60 penalty online.

Motorbikes and mopeds are exempt from meeting the strict criteria to enter the LEZ, which aims to reduce car pollution and started earlier this month.

Motorbikes and mopeds are exempt from the new scheme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

Aberdeen City Council said it was not yet able to confirm the number of motorcyclists affected.

The LEZ covers a large area of the city centre, ranging from Holburn Street in the west to Virginia Street in the east.

Only vehicles that meet certain emissions standards will be allowed to enter, with drivers of petrol vehicles pre-2006 and diesel vehicles pre-2015 are mostly likely to be affected.

LEZ map. Image: ACC.

Drivers who ignore the rules will be handed a £60 fine, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Aside from motorbikes and mopeds, other exemptions include blue badge holders, emergency services; naval, military or air force vehicles; historic vehicles and showman vehicles.

Aberdeen LEZ motorcyclists can request fine is cancelled

 

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware some motorcyclists may have been issued Low Emission Zone Enforcement Notices following the initial launch in Aberdeen.

“We can confirm that motorcyclists are exempt from the Low Emission Zone and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“Any motorcycle that has received a notice can request its cancellation online.”

Conversation