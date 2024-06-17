Bikers wrongly issued with Aberdeen LEZ fines as council apologise

Bikers have been wrongly fined for entering Aberdeen’s Low Emission Zone.

Aberdeen City Council has been forced to apologise for the blunder, with those affected able to cancel the £60 penalty online.

Motorbikes and mopeds are exempt from meeting the strict criteria to enter the LEZ, which aims to reduce car pollution and started earlier this month.

Aberdeen City Council said it was not yet able to confirm the number of motorcyclists affected.

The LEZ covers a large area of the city centre, ranging from Holburn Street in the west to Virginia Street in the east.

Only vehicles that meet certain emissions standards will be allowed to enter, with drivers of petrol vehicles pre-2006 and diesel vehicles pre-2015 are mostly likely to be affected.

Drivers who ignore the rules will be handed a £60 fine, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Aside from motorbikes and mopeds, other exemptions include blue badge holders, emergency services; naval, military or air force vehicles; historic vehicles and showman vehicles.

Aberdeen LEZ motorcyclists can request fine is cancelled

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware some motorcyclists may have been issued Low Emission Zone Enforcement Notices following the initial launch in Aberdeen.

“We can confirm that motorcyclists are exempt from the Low Emission Zone and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“Any motorcycle that has received a notice can request its cancellation online.”