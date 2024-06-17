Goalkeeping coach Craig Samson leaves Aberdeen for Hibs

Aberdeen goalkeeping coach Craig Samson has left the Dons to join new Hibs boss David Gray’s backroom team in the same role.

Former St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Motherwell goalkeeper Samson, 40, joined the Reds in February 2022.

He initially penned a player-coach deal, despite having retired from playing four years previously, due to an injury crisis at Pittodrie.

Samson has since coached the goalies under permanent bosses Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson, but won’t work with new Swedish Aberdeen gaffer Jimmy Thelin – following his arrival, alongside assistant coaches Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami, in the north-east on Monday.

Having served as goalkeeping coach at Easter Road previously, he has returned to his former side in the same role following the permanent appointment of ex-defender Gray to the Hibees hotseat.

With Eddie May and Liam Craig confirmed as Gray’s assistant coaches in the same statement, Hibs said: “Samson worked with Gray for 18 months under former manager Jack Ross (2020-2021), before joining the Aberdeen first-team coaching set-up.

“As a player, the goalkeeper made over 400 senior appearances, before making the switch into coaching joining Sunderland under Ross in 2018.

“Spells at Rochdale, Hibs and Aberdeen followed before being reunited with Gray and the Hibees in June 2024.”

Aberdeen’s No.1 keeper Kelle Roos has already left this summer, following the expiry of his contract.

The Dons have been linked to the likes of Rangers’ Robby McCrorie, while Thelin is also thought to be interested in a loan move for his former Elfsborg keeper, Brentford’s Hakon Valdimarsson in the quest to fill the vacancy between the posts.

New Reds boss Thelin will now also have to identify a new goalkeeping coach as part of his summer revamp.