Has Peterhead reached the takeaway limit? Burger King pulls out of Blue Toon plans

The fast food chain says it is not looking to open a branch at the north-east location 'at this time'.

By Shanay Taylor
Burger King is no longer headed to Peterhead. Image: Clarke Cooper / DC Thomson.
Burger King is no longer headed to Peterhead. Image: Clarke Cooper / DC Thomson.

Peterhead may have reached its limit for takeaways as plans to open a Burger King have fallen through.

The popular fast food chain was set to join other big names in the town including McDonald’s, KFC and Starbucks.

However, The Press and Journal can now confirm that a drive-thru Burger King will no longer open in the Blue Toon.

Burger King is no longer headed for Peterhead

As reported in March, CP Properties lodged a proposal with Aberdeenshire Council for land next to the Burnside Business Centre.

After originally being given the go-ahead to bring Domino’s and Screwfix to the Blue Toon back in 2021, they later decided there was a “growing demand for drive-thru developments” instead.

They then opted for Burger King and Costa drive-thru restaurants to be located at the site opposite Score.

The land earmarked for the new food outlets near Quantum Data Solutions. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, plans to open a Burger King in Peterhead have fallen through.

Burger King has confirmed that there are no plans to open a restaurant in the town.

A spokesperson for Burger King UK said: “Burger King® UK is always seeking out new opportunities for new restaurants, however, we can confirm that there are no plans to open a restaurant in Peterhead at this time.”

Will Costa still be open?

Plans were also lodged to open a Costa drive-thru restaurant in the same location in Peterhead.

However, as Burger King is no longer opening in the town, it is unsure whether or not the Blue Toon will still welcome the popular coffee chain.

The Press and Journal has contacted Costa for comment.

Are you disappointed that Burger King is no longer opening in Peterhead? Let us know in the comments below.

