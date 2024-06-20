‘Amazing’ Aberdeen Brownie leader steps down after 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Amazing’ Aberdeen Brownie leader steps down after 30 years

It was an emotional night for Nicola Youngson who ran her unit for the final time.

Nicola Youngson (left) pictured with fellow leader Janet Mitchell wearing cat ears and blue and yellow garlands.
Nicola Youngson (left) pictured with fellow leader Janet Mitchell, stepped down as Brownie leader after 30 years of service with the group. Image: Janet Mitchell.
By Michelle Henderson

Emotions were high in Aberdeen last night as a much-loved Brownie leader stepped down after 30 years.

Nicola Youngson has devoted decades to supporting young girls in her role with the Mannofield unit.

The 54-year-old’s affiliation with the group began in her early days as a Brownie and a Guide, before going on to lead her childhood group.

Despite her love for the role, Nicola has stepped down to focus on her career as a lecturer in the School of Applied Social Studies at RGU and her family.

On Wednesday night, tears were flowing as Nicola bid farewell to the group during their latest gathering at Mannofield Church.

To mark the bittersweet moment she was presented with a long service award for her three decades of devotion to Girlguiding.

Aberdeen Brownie leader’s last night

Fellow leader Janet Mitchell described Nicola as an “amazing person” who had gone above and beyond for the group.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said: “She’s been an amazing leader. We have got one of the best packs in the city.

“We have always got a waiting list because kids are always wanting to come with us.

Nicola Youngson wearing a yellow garland as she receives an award from Shirley Milton the Girlguiding county president, wearing a light blue blouse.
Nicola Youngson receiving her long service medal from Shirley Milton the Girlguiding county president. Image: Janet Mitchell.

“She has supported numerous Brownies to become active within the guiding community.

“I can’t say enough about how fantastic she is about supporting young girls to reach their potential.

“The number of young girls that we see that are shy and scared but by the time they come out of Brownie’s, they are young ladies ready to go to guides and ready to fly.

Nicola Youngson ‘an amazing’ Brownie leader

“She is an amazing person.”

Janet, who is also stepping away from the group recalls the efforts that Nicola went to in keeping the group running during the Covid pandemic.

She added: “We didn’t stop over covid. We did online sleepovers, online cooking and online crafts.

“I would drive around and drop off a craft bag through everybody’s door and then we would do crafts online for everybody so that they didn’t lose the Brownie experience. Nicola was the driving force behind that.

“She has kept the pack together amazingly well.”

Nicola’s parents Edith and Nick Youngson said they are beyond “proud” of all she has achieved and her devotion to the role.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The five Aberdeenshire schools taking part in the School Streets extended trial. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Traffic bans approved at FIVE Aberdeenshire schools at busy times in bid to cut…
A warrant was executed at Esslemont Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust
Cane corso and street sign
Cane corso tied to fence and abandoned in Aberdeen
Suspended Labour candidate Andy Brown is fighting to clear his name. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Labour candidate ditched by party in pro-Putin row breaks silence to clear his…
To go with story by David McPhee. Building firm fined after workers are injured when unsecure basket fell from digger Picture shows; The man-basket that was used to raise the two men before it tipped.. Aberdeen.. Supplied by Image: Crown Office. Date; 20/06/2024
Building firm fined £5,000 after workers hurt in fall from unsecured metal basket
Burger King is no longer headed to Peterhead. Image: Clarke Cooper / DC Thomson.
Has Peterhead reached the takeaway limit? Burger King pulls out of Blue Toon plans
Have you visited the new Belmont Street eatery yet? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street
Dachau was one of the first concentration camps to be set up by the Nazis
'A moment to reflect': Stonehaven Tartan Army members pay emotional visit to German concentration…
Women in Property Northern Scotland Student Awards winner Rachael Livingstone with her trophy.
Young architect scoops top prize in Women in Property Northern Scotland Student Awards
Scotland fans celebrate goal
Gallery: Mixed emotions as fans watch Scotland v Switzerland in Aberdeen

Conversation