‘Amazing’ Aberdeen Brownie leader steps down after 30 years

Emotions were high in Aberdeen last night as a much-loved Brownie leader stepped down after 30 years.

Nicola Youngson has devoted decades to supporting young girls in her role with the Mannofield unit.

The 54-year-old’s affiliation with the group began in her early days as a Brownie and a Guide, before going on to lead her childhood group.

Despite her love for the role, Nicola has stepped down to focus on her career as a lecturer in the School of Applied Social Studies at RGU and her family.

On Wednesday night, tears were flowing as Nicola bid farewell to the group during their latest gathering at Mannofield Church.

To mark the bittersweet moment she was presented with a long service award for her three decades of devotion to Girlguiding.

Aberdeen Brownie leader’s last night

Fellow leader Janet Mitchell described Nicola as an “amazing person” who had gone above and beyond for the group.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said: “She’s been an amazing leader. We have got one of the best packs in the city.

“We have always got a waiting list because kids are always wanting to come with us.

“She has supported numerous Brownies to become active within the guiding community.

“I can’t say enough about how fantastic she is about supporting young girls to reach their potential.

“The number of young girls that we see that are shy and scared but by the time they come out of Brownie’s, they are young ladies ready to go to guides and ready to fly.

Nicola Youngson ‘an amazing’ Brownie leader

“She is an amazing person.”

Janet, who is also stepping away from the group recalls the efforts that Nicola went to in keeping the group running during the Covid pandemic.

She added: “We didn’t stop over covid. We did online sleepovers, online cooking and online crafts.

“I would drive around and drop off a craft bag through everybody’s door and then we would do crafts online for everybody so that they didn’t lose the Brownie experience. Nicola was the driving force behind that.

“She has kept the pack together amazingly well.”

Nicola’s parents Edith and Nick Youngson said they are beyond “proud” of all she has achieved and her devotion to the role.