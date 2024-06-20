Cane corso tied to fence and abandoned in Aberdeen

A dog has been found tied to a fence in Aberdeen and the Scottish SPCA are now appealing for information.

The cane corso, discovered last week on Wednesday, June 12, was abandoned on Manor Avenue in the city.

A member of the public discovered the mastiff tied to a fence and immediately called the Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) animal helpline.

The dog is being looked after at the local SSPCA centre as they appeal for more information.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Alexandra Campbell said: “This young dog had a docked tail and ears and was found tied to a fence on Manor Avenue.

“He was wearing a red collar and is microchipped but not registered.

“We would urge anyone unable to care for their pets to contact our confidential animal helpline for support and advice.”

It has been confirmed that the dog is currently “doing well” in the centre, according to the SSPCA.

If anyone recognises the dog or has any information surrounding his circumstances, call the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.