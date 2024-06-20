Cane corso tied to fence and abandoned in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cane corso tied to fence and abandoned in Aberdeen

The dog has a docked tail and cropped ears.

By Ena Saracevic
Cane corso and street sign
The dog was left tied to a fence in Aberdeen.

A dog has been found tied to a fence in Aberdeen and the Scottish SPCA are now appealing for information.

The cane corso, discovered last week on Wednesday, June 12, was abandoned on Manor Avenue in the city.

A member of the public discovered the mastiff tied to a fence and immediately called the Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) animal helpline.

The dog is being looked after at the local SSPCA centre as they appeal for more information.

Scottish SPCA van.
The Scottish SPCA are appealing for more information after discovering the dog.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Alexandra Campbell said: “This young dog had a docked tail and ears and was found tied to a fence on Manor Avenue.

“He was wearing a red collar and is microchipped but not registered.

“We would urge anyone unable to care for their pets to contact our confidential animal helpline for support and advice.”

Cane corso on lead
Do you recognise this cane corso?

It has been confirmed that the dog is currently “doing well” in the centre, according to the SSPCA.

If anyone recognises the dog or has any information surrounding his circumstances, call the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Conversation