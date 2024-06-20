GALLERY: Pictures from Champion Street – the Aberdeen summer kids’ football extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

GALLERY: Pictures from Champion Street – the Aberdeen summer kids’ football extravaganza

The Euros might be on, but summer football in Aberdeen used to be all about Champion Street. We've dug out some of the best images from our archives...

Byron Munich celebrate their Scott Simpson Memorial Trophy win at Champion Street 2001. Back L-R: Ashley Tosh, Stuart, Wilson, Robert Fraser, Allan Smith, Warren Anderson, Richie Ross, Craig Thomson, Dean Ferries and Nicki Sinclair. Front L-R: Jamie Fraser, Stuart Fraser, Craig Milne, Martin Black, Greg Donald, Rachel Small, Stevie Boyle and Blair Hendry. Image: DC Thomson.
Byron Munich celebrate their Scott Simpson Memorial Trophy win at Champion Street 2001. Back L-R: Ashley Tosh, Stuart, Wilson, Robert Fraser, Allan Smith, Warren Anderson, Richie Ross, Craig Thomson, Dean Ferries and Nicki Sinclair. Front L-R: Jamie Fraser, Stuart Fraser, Craig Milne, Martin Black, Greg Donald, Rachel Small, Stevie Boyle and Blair Hendry. Image: DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

The Euros might be on the TV but for 35 years one football tournament dominated the summer in Aberdeen – Champion Street. And we’ve looked out some of the best pictures.

Champion Street was an annual fixture of the Aberdeen sporting calendar from the summer of 1973 until 2008, and gave hundreds of kids the chance to go for glory for their area/school during the summer break.

For more than two decades, the tournament for primary-aged pupils was run by Grampian Police and was held at the former Aberdeen Lads’ Club pitches at Woodside, with finals played at venues including Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium and Cove Rangers’ Allan Park.

It was moved to the Aberdeen City Council playing fields at Sheddocksley when the local authority took over the running of the event from 2006. The council also opened the tournament up to secondary school-aged teams, but the final Champion Street took place a couple of years later.

Over the decades, several future professional football stars played in (and even won) Champion Street, including Aberdeen 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup goal hero John Hewitt, future Dons captain Russell Anderson, FA Cup and Scottish Cup-winner Fraser Fyvie and English Premier League and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, to name but a few.

First The Press and Journal, then the Evening Express, sponsored Champion Street, and also gave the competition in-depth coverage over the years.

As a result, our archives are full of great images from three-and-a-half decades of summer Champion Street action – here are some of those pictures:

The first-ever winners of Champion Street, Sheddocksley Rovers, in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.
Future Aberdeen icon John Hewitt holding aloft the Champion Street trophy for Rosehill Rovers in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.
Donside Thistle players surround Denis Law as he presents them with the Denis Law Trophy after their success against Don United in the Champion Street final in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Heather Cumming, with her Bon Accord Rovers team-mates in 1977. Heather was the first girl to play in Champion Street. Image: DC Thomson.
The Young Covenanters on their lap of honour at Pittodrie after winning Champion Street in August, 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC manager Alex Ferguson presents the Champion Street trophy to Neil Christie, captain of the back-to-back winners the Young Covenanters, in September 1978. They defeated Victoria United 5-0 in the final at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen keeper Bryan Gunn presents Allan Strath, second left, of Rosemount Rovers with the penalty shoot-out winner’s trophy at the Champion Street final at Pittodrie in 1983. Allan netted five out of five. Runners-up were, from left, David Sinclair, Craigiebuckler Cosmos, Barry Smart, Westerton Wasps, and Gary Glasgow, Edinview Cosmos. Image: DC Thomson.
Future Celtic youngster and Caley Thistle player Liam Keogh pictured performing some acrobatics at the Champion Street competition in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
1998 Champion Street section winners Bucksburn United, Cove Coasters and Invercauld Celtic collected their trophies from Dons stars Mark Perry and Andy Dow, and Ray Sutherland from the Bank of Scotland, at Woodside. In front are team captains, from left, Paul Robertson (Bucksburn), Martin Craig (Cove) and Grant Elliott (Invercauld). Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street Scott Simpson Memorial Trophy 1999 winners Kincorth Reggae Boys. Image: DC Thomson.
The Middleton Park Rovers team from Champion Street 2000 line-up for an unorthodox team photo. Image: DC Thomson.
Also from Champion Street 2000, Cornhill Comets players adopted matching red stripes in their hair. Image: DC Thomson.
An image from the 2001 Champion Street final. Nicki Sinclair, of Byron, left, gets past Kincorth’s Kyle Riach. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street Goldsmiths Consolation Trophy 2001 winners, Portlethen Pumas, celebrate their victory. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 2002. Woodside Madrid (White) v Manor Park United (blue/red). Jordan Leyden (woodside) and Liam Lawrence (Manor). Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 2002. Inter Midstocket (purple) v Cults (yellow/black). Briony Stewart (Midstocket) and Robert Radcliffe (Cults). Image: DC Thomson.
Ashlee Albion v Byron Munchkin Gladbach from Champion Street 2004. Taylor Gowrie, of Ashlee, rises to meet the ball. Image: DC Thomson.
Garthdee Gola v Tullos from Champion Street 2004. Tullos’ keeper, Liam Grant, can’t believe he fumbled this corner and allowed the ball to go into the net while Garthdee Gola celebrate their good fortune. Image: DC Thomson.
The 2004 Champion Street final at Allan Park, Cove. Spectators watching Cove Madrid v Springhill Spurs. Image: DC Thomson.
A Cove Madrid goal celebration during the 2004 Champion Street final. Image: DC Thomson.
Springhill Spurs captain Fraser Fyvie, right, a future Scottish and FA Cup winner, holds the the 2004 Champion Street trophy after their final win. Image: DC Thomson.
The 2004 Champion Street Consolation trophy final at Cove. Cornhill Comets (green/black) v Newburgh United (Purple). Newburgh United goal celebration. Image: DC Thomson.
Cornhill Comets celebrate their 2004 Consolation Trophy victory with ‘the train’. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street Scott Simpson Trophy 2005 final at Allan Park, Cove. Cornhill Wasps v Springhill Spurs. Cornhill Wasps with the trophy. Image: DC Thomson.
Garthdee Gola played East End Girls in the 2005 Champion Street Consolation Trophy final. East End Girls lost the final, but won the FairPlay Award. Image: DC Thomson.
Garthdee Gola with the 2005 Champion Street Consolation Cup. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 2006. Torry Gunners v Kingswells Colts at seven-a-sides. Torry keeper Rhys Purdie at full stretch for this corner. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 2006. Girdleness Gunners v Woodside 11-a-sides. Woodside’s Lewis Rennie takes the shot and scores. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 2006. Cornhill Colts v Dyce FC. Matthew Boyne, Cornhill, right, and Joe Milne, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson.
Cairncry Boyz and Cove Madrid contested the 2006 Champion Street Consolation Cup final. Cove Madrid were the winners, with future Premier League player Ryan Fraser, front. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 2006 winners Mastrick Reds with the trophy after beating Ashlee Albion in their final. Image: DC Thomson.

