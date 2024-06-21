Aberdeen west end road blocked after three car crash

An Aberdeen road was blocked after a three car collision earlier this afternoon.

Police closed off access to Forest Road temporarily while recovery was arranged for the vehicles.

Cops could be seen patrolling from the Kings Gate entrance around 7pm.

A white car was heavily damaged in the crash after it collided with a tree, with its bonnet wrapped around the trunk.

Another blue Suzuki was also caught up in the collision, which could also be seen at the crash site.

A portion of a wall, belonging to a nearby property, has also been damaged.

Recovery was arranged for the vehicles and work is in progress to remove them from the road.

It is currently unknown whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Police Scotland has been contacted for further details.