Stonehaven teenager helped by hero vets after ‘almost bleeding out’ from bike injury

Local pet practice, Kirkton Vets, came to 13-year-old Oliver Henderson's rescue after a botched bike repair.

By Graham Fleming
Leighanne Henderson and her son with his injured finger
Leighanne Henderson was full of praise for the local vet practice. Image: DC Thomson.

A Stonehaven mum has praised hero vets who helped her son in his time of need.

Local pet practice, Kirkton Veterinary Centre, came to the rescue when Oliver Henderson arrived with severe bleeding on his hand.

After a botched job of repairing his bike on his way home, the 13-year-old was at risk of “bleeding out”.

He was escorted to the Broomhill Road practice by a local good Samaritan who heard him crying out for help.

Leighanne and Oliver Henderson
Leighanne and Oliver Henderson. Image: DC Thomson.

Passer-by Christina Sweeney was shocked when she saw “blood all over his arm and the floor” from his severed finger.

Local hospitals refused to see him on short notice but reception and veterinary staff helped to calm the youngster, who suffers from ADHD, stem his bleeding and restored his sugar levels after a period of heavy blood loss.

They then phoned his dad to have him picked up, and Oliver is now scheduled for surgery tomorrow to set him on the mend for good.

Oliver could’ve ‘bled out’ if not for crucial vet staff

Oliver’s mum, Leighanne Henderson, has heaped praise on the local vet practice.

She told The Press and Journal: “At first I was confused when I had a message saying that my son has been left at the vet.

“I was phoning Oliver again and again but his was out of charge so I couldn’t get a hold of him.

Oliver's injured finger
Oliver had to get help after suffering a “severed finger.” Image: DC Thomson.

“But I rushed back to Kirkton Vets to go collect his bike. By this point his dad had already picked him up, and the receptionist just said to me ‘it was really bad.’

“I was so grateful to them for their help, I just wanted to hug them all. I have been in since to buy them all chocolates to thank them.

“But that truly isn’t enough – if it wasn’t for them he could’ve bled out because he was on his own with no phone – we don’t know anyone in the area because we have just moved. He was on his own.

“What they’ve done is really amazing.”

Stonehaven Medical Group say injury ‘not picked up’ after vet call

The Stonehaven mum-of-three has also expressed disappointment at the way local hospitals did not help Oliver after his injury.

Kirkton Vets phoned both Kincardine Hospital and Stonehaven Medical Group for assistance but they would not see a patient at short notice.

The 41-year-old mum intends to file a complaint to the organisation after the experience made her “really angry”.

Leighanne added: “He can’t feel the top of his finger, I don’t think they should have left that alone.

Oliver Henderson
Oliver was crying out after the botched bike repair. Image: DC Thomson.

“I’m not happy about it this at all, I think there should be an investigation. It’s just not good enough.”

Stonehaven Medical Group has responded to say that the severity of Oliver’s injury “was not picked up” over the phone.

A spokesperson for the Stonehaven Medical Group said: “The practice has reached out to the mother of the young person who was injured and unfortunately, on this occasion it would appear that the severity of the injury and the circumstances were not picked up over the phone.

“We are very glad to hear that the young person is getting the treatment they need at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital”

Conversation