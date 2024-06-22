Inverness hotel is Scotland’s only finalist in global hospitality awards

An Inverness hotel is the only one in Scotland to be a finalist for a global hospitality award.

Glen Mhor Hotel is nominated for the inaugural world sustainable travel and hospitality awards.

After initiating its own climate action plan, it has now been rewarded by being listed for three categories.

The Glen Mhor will now go up against international chains and resorts before the winners are announced on September 27 in Belize.

The Ness Bank business also built a “pioneering” £8 million energy solution centre three years ago.

It saw the removal of 20 gas boilers from the hotel and provided a new water source for heating and hot water.

The water source solution centre was the first of its kind in Scotland and saves Glen Mhor 250 tonnes of carbon per year.

What has the Inverness hotel been nominated for?

Glen Mhor Hotel also uses its energy centre to produce malt whisky and craft beer at its on-site Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery.

The hotel has picked up nominations in the following three categories:

World leading sustainable energy efficiency initiative

World leading sustainable water and waste innovation

The world’s leading sustainable employer

Alongside its own climate action plan, Glen Mhor has introduced programmes to promote inclusion and positive mental health among its 146 staff.

Sustainability director Victoria Erasmus said: “Sustainability is at the heart for our staff and training.

“In our business, every role is a green role, designed with environmental responsibility in mind.

“This approach is essential for transforming both attitudes and operational practices.”

In December the business was awarded a four-star rating following millions of pounds of investment from its owners.

Glen Mhor Hotel’s ‘bold steps’ which led to sustainable travel and hospitality awards recognition

Mrs Erasmus said the desire to “future-proof” the business saw a number of “bold steps” taken.

She said: “Our energy centre and sustainable technology had never been used before.

“We had the challenge of building during lockdown in a historic conservation area and during the pandemic.

“Despite the challenges and the risks, we were driven by the urgency to address a global climate crisis.

“This recognition is a testament to the fact that everyone in the hospitality industry, not just the large chains and resorts, can make a significant impact on sustainability and climate change.

“The journey has been challenging, but this acknowledgement is the ultimate reward for our hard work and dedication.”

Electricity usage was reduced by solar panels and the Glen Mhor aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.