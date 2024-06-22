Inverness hotel is Scotland’s only finalist in global hospitality awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hotel is Scotland’s only finalist in global hospitality awards

The owners will attend an award ceremony in Belize three years after investing £8m in a sustainable energy solution.

By Alex Banks
Victoria Erasmus inside the hotel's "ground-breaking" energy centre. Image: Heartland Media
Victoria Erasmus inside the hotel's "ground-breaking" energy centre. Image: Heartland Media

An Inverness hotel is the only one in Scotland to be a finalist for a global hospitality award.

Glen Mhor Hotel is nominated for the inaugural world sustainable travel and hospitality awards.

After initiating its own climate action plan, it has now been rewarded by being listed for three categories.

The Glen Mhor will now go up against international chains and resorts before the winners are announced on September 27 in Belize.

The Ness Bank business also built a “pioneering” £8 million energy solution centre three years ago.

It saw the removal of 20 gas boilers from the hotel and provided a new water source for heating and hot water.

The water source solution centre was the first of its kind in Scotland and saves Glen Mhor 250 tonnes of carbon per year.

What has the Inverness hotel been nominated for?

Glen Mhor Hotel also uses its energy centre to produce malt whisky and craft beer at its on-site Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery.

The hotel has picked up nominations in the following three categories:

  • World leading sustainable energy efficiency initiative
  • World leading sustainable water and waste innovation
  • The world’s leading sustainable employer

Alongside its own climate action plan, Glen Mhor has introduced programmes to promote inclusion and positive mental health among its 146 staff.

Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery is run by Glen Mhor Hotel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sustainability director Victoria Erasmus said: “Sustainability is at the heart for our staff and training.

“In our business, every role is a green role, designed with environmental responsibility in mind.

“This approach is essential for transforming both attitudes and operational practices.”

In December the business was awarded a four-star rating following millions of pounds of investment from its owners.

Glen Mhor Hotel’s ‘bold steps’ which led to sustainable travel and hospitality awards recognition

Mrs Erasmus said the desire to “future-proof” the business saw a number of “bold steps” taken.

She said: “Our energy centre and sustainable technology had never been used before.

“We had the challenge of building during lockdown in a historic conservation area and during the pandemic.

“Despite the challenges and the risks, we were driven by the urgency to address a global climate crisis.

The distillery and hotel is owned by Victoria Erasmus and partner Jon. Image: Heartland Media

“This recognition is a testament to the fact that everyone in the hospitality industry, not just the large chains and resorts, can make a significant impact on sustainability and climate change.

“The journey has been challenging, but this acknowledgement is the ultimate reward for our hard work and dedication.”

Electricity usage was reduced by solar panels and the Glen Mhor aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.

