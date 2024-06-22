Man charged with drug offences and child exploitation in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences and child exploitation in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and London.

The arrest follows a joint investigation by detectives from Police Scotland North-East Division, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police County Lines Task Force.

Officers executed a warrant in the Bromley Road area of London on the morning of Thursday, June 20.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court next week, on Monday, June 24.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, North East Interventions, said: “We are committed to working with local and national partners to support those who are vulnerable and tackle serious and organised crime.

“This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”