GALLERY: Thousands march through Inverness to celebrate Highland Pride

Thousands of proud marchers paraded through Inverness for Highland Pride today.

Wearing their most colourful attires, attendants made their way into the city centre from Crown Primary School.

While enjoying the warm day, the enthusiastic crowd marched through Kingsmill Road and down Stephen’s Brae before walking along the High Street.

The parade continued through Church Street, Baron Taylor’s Street and Academy Street before finishing at Falcon Square.

Today’s was the second Highland Pride parade since 2019, with last year’s edition marking the return of the popular event following the covid-19 pandemic.

And our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture the best moments of the march.

Best pictures from today’s Highland Pride parade in Inverness