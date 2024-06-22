Inverness GALLERY: Thousands march through Inverness to celebrate Highland Pride Proud marchers paraded in style through the Highland Capital while enjoying the warm day. Thousands enjoyed the Highland Pride parade in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson By Alberto Lejarraga June 22 2024, 4:30 pm June 22 2024, 4:30 pm Share GALLERY: Thousands march through Inverness to celebrate Highland Pride Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6511464/highland-pride-parade-inverness-gallery/ Copy Link Thousands of proud marchers paraded through Inverness for Highland Pride today. Wearing their most colourful attires, attendants made their way into the city centre from Crown Primary School. While enjoying the warm day, the enthusiastic crowd marched through Kingsmill Road and down Stephen’s Brae before walking along the High Street. The parade continued through Church Street, Baron Taylor’s Street and Academy Street before finishing at Falcon Square. Today’s was the second Highland Pride parade since 2019, with last year’s edition marking the return of the popular event following the covid-19 pandemic. And our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture the best moments of the march. Best pictures from today’s Highland Pride parade in Inverness People were dressed in their most colourful attires. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A huge and colourful crowd of people at Inverness High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson It was the second edition of the Highland Pride since the pandemic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Thousands attended the Highland Pride in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Pride marchers on the High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A proud dog taking part in the parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Attendants enjoyed a warm day in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Some people wore customs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The march was very colourful. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Some people wore very creative customs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Highland Pride parade was a success. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The parade went from the Crown area to Falcon Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Marchers walking down Stephen’s Brae. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Inverness High Street was packed during the Highland Pride parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The event was a success. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Participants enjoyed a warm day in Inverness during the Highland Pride parade today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson