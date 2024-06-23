Aberdeenshire beauty spot scorched by gorse fire that raged for seven hours

An Aberdeenshire beauty spot has been left scorched after a gorse fire that raged for seven hours.

Firefighters were called to Rattray Head, which is north of Peterhead and south of Fraserburgh, just before 2pm yesterday.

It was brought under control and firefighters left the scene at around 9:30pm.

It’s unknown how the blaze, near the famous Rattray Head Lighthouse, started.

Photos shared online show acres of burnt gorse and bellowing smoke.

Nine appliances and two specialist wildfire units attended.

The wildfire units attended from Altens in Aberdeen and Huntly.

Three of the appliances were sent from Peterhead, as well as one each from Aberchirder, Altens, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Maud and Portsoy.

The fire service confirmed to The P&J that they were called to “an area of gorse on fire”.

Police investigates Rattray Head fire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Saturday, 22 June, we were made aware of a wildfire at Rattray Head near Peterhead.

“No one was injured and it was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”